medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Can Social Media Advertising Prevent Cancer?

by Iswarya on  December 20, 2018 at 12:12 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that Facebook advertising is effective when compared to other means of communication via radio and flyers for cancer prevention campaign. The findings of the study are published in the journal mHealth.

Is there ever a truly good time for a colonoscopy?
Can Social Media Advertising Prevent Cancer?
Can Social Media Advertising Prevent Cancer?

Even with the recommendation of a primary care physician, it's easy to procrastinate or simply forget to schedule an appointment with your friendly neighborhood endoscopist. That's why the Colorado Cancer Screening Program (CCSP) and partners have been exploring ways to remind patients to prod them if you will - in places that patients will notice. Namely via text and social media.

"The idea was to start a text messaging campaign for cancer prevention," says Andrea (Andi) Dwyer, University of Colorado Cancer Center investigator, and director of the CCSP.

Advertising including radio slots, Facebook promotions, and even locally-posted flyers encouraged people in the community to text a given number to opt into information and reminders about cancer screening. Radio and flyers were largely unsuccessful in driving enrollment. But Facebook advertising resulted in 22,600 Facebook users exposed to ads.

"Facebook was a good mechanism. The engagement was high with Facebook ads, and those who viewed ads clicked through to the sign-up page, an indication of intent to enroll," Dwyer says.

And once people signed up, they stayed enrolled. A full 96 percent of participants who texted to sign up stayed enrolled to receive all planned information/reminders. The group sees social media, and specifically Facebook, as a way to reach people living in areas where information about cancer prevention might otherwise be lacking, for example in rural areas of Colorado.

"The challenge was getting enrollment in an opt-in fashion," Dwyer says, suggesting that in a future iteration of the project, the group might explore opt-out rather than opt-in strategies, potentially including enrollment through consent at primary care locations or bundling the delivery of information via text with existing health management apps.

Technically, the answer to whether Facebook advertising can prevent cancer remains unanswered. It's impossible to tell how many patients who otherwise would have developed cancer were caught early due to the group's text-based information program. But the study did confirm that new strategies of communication, can be an effective way to reach hard-to-reach populations with information and strategies for cancer prevention.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link

Scared after hearing all the harmful effects of cell phone use? Read on to find more about what cell phone radiation actually does and how you can cut down on the exposure.

Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer

A vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food sources has been shown to help prevent and fight many types of cancer.

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.

Hair Dyes and Cancer Risk

There is no definite evidence that the currently used hair dyes are associated with cancer risk.

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.

More News on:

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them 

What's New on Medindia

Quinoa

Cosmetic Surgery vs. Plastic Surgery

Brow Lift Cosmetic Surgery
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive