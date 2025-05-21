Can Psoriasis Still Harm You After Your Skin Clears?

Residual inflammation in psoriasis patients remains even after skin improves, increasing risk of other serious health issues.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Residual Inflammation in Patients with Psoriasis Treated with Biologic Therapy: Findings from 3 Prospective Observational Cohorts



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Even with clear skin, hidden inflammation lingers in over a third of psoriasis patients—raising risks of heart disease, obesity, and fatty liver. #medindia #psoriasis #inflammation’

Even with clear skin, hidden inflammation lingers in over a third of psoriasis patients—raising risks of heart disease, obesity, and fatty liver. #medindia #psoriasis #inflammation’

Advertisements

Widespread Impact of Systemic Chronic Inflammation

Advertisements

Residual Inflammation in Treated Psoriasis Patients

Advertisements

Importance of Cardiovascular and Liver Risk Monitoring

Broader Approach Needed in Psoriasis Treatment

Residual Inflammation in Patients with Psoriasis Treated with Biologic Therapy: Findings from 3 Prospective Observational Cohorts - (https://www.jidonline.org/article/S0022-202X(25)00377-X/fulltext)