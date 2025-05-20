PM Modi Calls WHO Pandemic Treaty a Blueprint for Global Unity

The WHO Pandemic Treaty is a global pact to strengthen preparedness and equity in future pandemics.



‘#WHO Pandemic Treaty adopted! A game-changer for global health, reinforcing that no nation is safe until all are prepared. #India #PandemicTreaty #GlobalHealth’

One World for Health: A Vision Aligned

Advertisements

A Call for Unity and Holistic Wellness

Advertisements

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addresses the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva - (https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2129899)

In a historic move at the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, world leaders came together to adopt theAddressing the session virtually,and called for greater global cooperation to confront future health crises. ( )The treaty, signed unanimously by WHO member countries including India, aims to close healthcare gaps, strengthen global preparedness, and ensure equitable access to medical resources during future pandemics. Born out of the painful lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed millions of lives worldwide, the treaty is seen as a collective step toward building a resilient and inclusive global health infrastructure.“The WHO Pandemic Treaty is a shared commitment to fighting future pandemics through greater global cooperation,” PM Modi stated, hailing the adoption of the agreement as a testament to unity and global resolve.This year’s theme,Modi said.Highlighting India’s proactive contributions during global health emergencies — from vaccine exports to digital health innovations — the Prime Minister said that India’s approach offers replicable, scalable, and sustainable models, particularly for the Global South.“India is ready to share its learnings, innovations, and best practices, especially with the Global South,” PM Modi affirmed, calling for more inclusive platforms to enable knowledge and technology sharing.Modi detailed India’s sweeping healthcare reforms over the past decade, highlighting initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health insurance program that provides free treatment to over 580 million people; the increased use of digital health technologies to improve medical outcomes and extend services to remote areas; and a significant rise in government health expenditure, which has led to a noticeable reduction in Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (OOPE) for Indian citizens.“The health of the world depends on how well we care for the most vulnerable,” he stressed, underscoring the role of equity and accessibility in achieving global health resilience.Reiterating the need for an integrated and inclusive approach, PM Modi said, “The future of a healthy world depends on inclusion, an integrated vision, and collaboration.” He also spotlighted India's cultural contribution to wellness through Yoga, announcing the upcomingThe Prime Minister invited nations to join the celebration and reaffirmed Yoga’s growing relevance in promoting mental and physical well-being worldwide.As the world faces evolving challenges — from climate-linked diseases to potential new viruses — global solidarity and cooperation will be essential. India’s leadership, as articulated by Prime Minister Modi, reinforces its role not just as a healthcare provider to the world, but as a visionary partner committed to collective well-being.Source-Medindia