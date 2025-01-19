About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Can Neutrophil Elastase Help Prevent Preterm Birth?

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 19 2025 10:01 PM

A simple test was found to help predict preterm birth.

Can Neutrophil Elastase Help Prevent Preterm Birth?
No prior study in Nigeria has examined the role of neutrophil elastase in predicting preterm birth. This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the neutrophil elastase test in predicting birth outcomes in women experiencing preterm labor.
The present prospective cohort study recruited 83 pregnant women with preterm labor between 28 and 36+6 weeks of gestation, and followed up these subjects for 14 days. The controls comprised 85 pregnant women without preterm labor.

Link between Maternal Stress and Preterm Delivery
Link between Maternal Stress and Preterm Delivery
Understanding the link between stress and preterm delivery and the techniques to manage maternal stress during pregnancy.

Evaluation of Neutrophil Elastase in Cervicovaginal Fluid for Predicting Preterm Birth

The cervicovaginal fluid was collected and tested using the neutrophil elastase test. Then, the sensitivity, specificity, and positive and negative predictive parameters were determined. Afterward, the data were scrutinized using the SPSS arithmetic software (Sort23).

Among the 168 pregnant women analyzed in the present study, 83 pregnant women were assigned to the preterm labor group, and 85 pregnant women were assigned to the control group. Furthermore, among the 83 pregnant women in the preterm labor group, 11 women had spontaneous preterm delivery, leading to a spontaneous preterm birth proportion of 13.3%.

The sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, negative predictive value, and accuracy of the neutrophil elastase test within 14 days post-enrollment were 93.8%, 61.2%, 36.6%, 97.6%, and 67.5%, respectively, for the general population, and 87.5%, 66.7%, 35.0%, 96.3%, and 70.2%, respectively, for subjects at <35 weeks of gestation. The positive and negative likelihood ratios for preterm birth prediction were 2.62 and 0.19, respectively.

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies
Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies
Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies look much smaller than babies with normal birthweight.
Compared to the controls, the neutrophil elastase test had strong predictive accuracy, in terms of sensitivity and negative predictive value. In regular clinical environments with preterm labor, the neutrophil elastase test may be used as a screening test, rather than as a potential predictive test, when available.

Source-Eurekalert
Learn About Pregnancy - Animation
Learn About Pregnancy - Animation
Pregnancy Labor is caused by series of progressive expulsive contractions by the uterus and results in delivery of the baby from the mothers womb to the outside world.
Maternal Hypertension and the Heightened Risk of Preterm Birth
Maternal Hypertension and the Heightened Risk of Preterm Birth
Explore the connection between maternal hypertension and increased risks of preterm birth, revealing the profound impact of maternal health on pregnancy outcomes.

Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education