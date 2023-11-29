Can Maternal Discrimination Influence Baby's Brain Development?

Encountering discrimination and undergoing acculturation while pregnant may not just impact the mother's well-being but could also have negative consequences for the baby's brain health.



The study from Yale and Columbia University researchers showed that the painful experiences pregnant women face can affect the brain circuitry of their unborn baby and is different from those caused by general stress and depression. Previous research has shown that not only are high levels of stress and depression harmful to the person experiencing them, but they can also have long-lasting effects on their children if experienced during pregnancy.

Impact of Parental Experiences on Children's Brain Development

In recent years, studies have also revealed that discrimination and acculturation -- or the changes that occur due to migration and the subsequent balancing of multiple, different cultures -- can affect the adult brain. What's less clear is how children might be affected by their parents' experiences of discrimination and acculturation.