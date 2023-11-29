Climate Change Drives Bat Expansion and Rabies Risk in the US

Vampire bats are expected to migrate to the US, potentially introducing the rabies virus. Research shows rabies virus migration northward, linked to historical climate shifts, aligning with rising rabies cases in numerous Latin American nations.



Vampire bats are known carriers of rabies, a disease known for its high mortality rates and often considered the oldest pathogen known by humans, dating back 3,000 years. The bats -- currently only found in Mexico and Central and South America -- are on the move, with the US being a viable home in 27 years.

Vampire Bats Extend Range Due to Climate Shifts, Linked to Rabies Spillover

The findings, published in the journalconcluded that with shifting seasonality -- the differences in temperature between the coldest and warmest seasons -- vampire bats have expanded their locations in search of more stable, temperate climates. The researchers also found this expanded reach could be linked to a spillover of rabies.