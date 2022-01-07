About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Machine Learning Help Diagnose Alcohol-associated Hepatitis

by Colleen Fleiss on July 1, 2022 at 8:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Machine Learning Help Diagnose Alcohol-associated Hepatitis

Machine learning algorithms using a few simple variables can help patients with alcohol-associated hepatitis.

Acute cholangitis is a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection often associated with gallstones. Symptoms include fever, jaundice, right upper quadrant pain, and elevated liver enzymes.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare


Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
Advertisement

In an article published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, researchers show how algorithms may be effective predictive tools using a few simple variables and routinely available structured clinical information.

"This study was motivated by seeing many medical providers in the emergency department or ICU struggle to distinguish acute cholangitis and alcohol-associated hepatitis, which are very different conditions that can present similarly," says Joseph Ahn, M.D., a third-year gastroenterology and hepatology fellow at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Dr. Ahn is first author of the study.
Quiz on Hepatitis

Quiz on Hepatitis


Hepatitis is a common liver disease that is responsible for mortality as well as morbidity. Test your knowledge on hepatitis by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

"We developed and trained machine-learning algorithms to distinguish the two conditions using some of the routinely available lab values that all of these patients should have," Dr. Ahn says. "The machine-learning algorithms demonstrated excellent performances for discriminating the two conditions, with over 93% accuracy."

The researchers analyzed electronic health records of 459 patients older than age 18 who were admitted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2019. The patients were diagnosed with acute cholangitis or alcohol-associated hepatitis.

Machine Learning in the Management of Liver Disease

Ten routinely available laboratory values were collected at the time of admission. After the removal of patients whose data were incomplete, 260 patients with alcohol-associated hepatitis and 194 with acute cholangitis remained. These data were used to train eight machine-learning algorithms.

The researchers also externally validated the results using a cohort of ICU patients who were seen at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston between 2001 and 2012. The algorithms also outperformed physicians who participated in an online survey, which is described in the article.

"The study highlights the potential for machine-learning algorithms to assist in clinical decision-making in cases of uncertainty," says Dr. Ahn. "There are many instances of gastroenterologists receiving consults for urgent endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography in patients who initially deny a history of alcohol use but later turn out to have alcohol-associated hepatitis. In some situations, the inability to obtain a reliable history from patients with altered mental status or lack of access to imaging modalities in underserved areas may force providers to make the determination based on a limited amount of objective data."

"For patients, this would improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce the number of additional tests or inappropriate ordering of invasive procedures, which may delay the correct diagnosis or subject patients to the risk of unnecessary complications," Dr. Ahn says.

Source: Eurekalert
Plant Compounds Work Against Hepatitis E Virus

Plant Compounds Work Against Hepatitis E Virus


Rocaglates are a group of plant substances produced by various mahogany plants that were found to work against cancer cells and hepatitis virus.
Advertisement

Hepatitis Cause Remains a Mystery

Hepatitis Cause Remains a Mystery


The cause behind rising hepatitis cases among children remains a mystery. The UK has the highest number of identified hepatitis cases at 197.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
View all
Recommended Reading
Aplastic AnemiaAplastic Anemia
Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver TransplantationCommon Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation
Hepatitis AHepatitis A
Hepatitis BHepatitis B
Hepatitis Diet RecommendationsHepatitis Diet Recommendations
HepatomegalyHepatomegaly
Neonatal HepatitisNeonatal Hepatitis
Tests for HepatitisTests for Hepatitis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Liver Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis Hepatitis Diet Recommendations Neonatal Hepatitis Tests for Hepatitis Hepatomegaly Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation 

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Find a Hospital Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Find a Doctor Post-Nasal Drip Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close