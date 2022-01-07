About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Classification System for Colorectal Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on July 1, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Font : A-A+

New Classification System for Colorectal Cancer

Single-cell techniques uncover a central dichotomy for colorectal cancer cells, ushering in a proposed update of the classification system for the disease.

These findings, published in Nature Genetics, have implications for drug development and treatment approaches in colorectal cancer.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management


Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
Advertisement

In Singapore and worldwide, colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers and the second-leading cause of cancer death. As it is a heterogeneous disease with substantial biological and clinical differences amongst patients, treating colorectal cancer and prescribing individualized treatment for patients directed by the biology of their condition is challenging.

In 2015, clinicians and scientists classified colorectal cancer based on genes expressed by the tumor (transcriptomics) leading to the 2015 international consensus molecular subtype (CMS1-4) classification, that is to date, the most robust and widely used transcriptomic system.
Quiz on Colon

Quiz on Colon


Are you suffering from a migraine? It is possible that you have an unhealthy bowel. Strange - but true! This quiz is packed with information on the colon. Participate to learn more!
Advertisement

However, the CMS classification relied on transcriptomic analysis of the entire tumor, which meant that the individual differences from cancer cells and other stromal cells (e.g., immune, fibroblast & blood vessel cells) were obscured and could not be distinguished.

"The current classification systems for colorectal cancer do not adequately highlight the molecular underpinnings of the disease," said co-senior author Professor Shyam Prabhakar, Associate Director of Spatial and Single Cell Systems at GIS. "Our team examined the malignant (epithelial) cell subtypes and defined their properties to understand their interactions with other cells using single-cell profiling, so that we could accurately describe the heterogeneity of colorectal cancer."

The NCCS and GIS-led research team analyzed 373,000 single cells from 141 tumor samples collected from 63 colorectal cancer patients in Singapore, Belgium and South Korea.

Using single-cell and bulk transcriptomics, the team found that the malignant cells belong to two major epithelial subtypes, that they have termed intrinsic-consensus molecular subtypes (iCMS), consisting of iCMS2 and iCMS3, uncovering a central dichotomy that cut across previous classifications of colorectal cancer.

Each subtype is characterized by distinct molecular signalling cascades and patterns of DNA duplications or deletions, mutations in key genes, RNA abundance patterns and gene regulatory networks.

Colorectal cancer is widely classified by two systems, microsatellite instable (MSI-H) and microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer with MSI-H is considered to be very responsive to immunotherapy while MSS cancers are refractory to immunotherapy. Drug development and clinical trials are ongoing to address this pressing unmet need of finding immunotherapies that can work to treat MSS colorectal cancers. However, these trials currently classify MSS colorectal cancer as one group.

The research team found that one-third of MSS tumors were iCMS3 subtype and had cancer cells much more similar to MSI cancers rather than other MSS cancers.

Colorectal Cancer: New Insights

Understanding the similarities between MSI-H cancers and iCMS3 MSS cancers could lead to an identification of components that can be exploited to adapt and modify immunotherapy regimens, that might work best in these patients with biology similar to MSI-H cancers.

Conversely, understanding the distinct biology of iCMS2 MSS cancers could allow targeted drug development focused on this group of colorectal cancer. Furthermore, the CMS4 group of colorectal cancers, known to have the highest tendency to metastasize, was evenly divided into the iCMS2 and iCMS3 subtypes. Between these two groups, CMS4 cancers with iCMS3 epithelial cells were found to have the worst prognosis.

Based on their findings, the research team proposed a refinement of the CMS classification known as "IMF", which groups colorectal cancer into five groups based on their epithelial status, microsatellite status and the presence of fibrosis.

The proposed IMF classification provides new insight into colorectal cancer and its origin, evolution and response to therapies. Further pre-clinical and clinical studies into the biology of the five groups could inform prevention, diagnosis and therapy.

"Currently, clinical trials focus on using immunotherapy combinations to treat microsatellite stable colorectal cancers as one group, not accounting for differences amongst microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

Our study changes the understanding of the diversity of colorectal cancer by showing that there are fundamentally different biological subsets with distinct epithelial characteristics, microsatellite status and interactions with fibrosis.

This could help purposefully strategize drug development efforts to effectively target these different subsets of colorectal cancer," said co-senior author Associate Professor Iain Tan, Senior Consultant and Director of Research, Division of Medical Oncology, NCCS.

Source: Eurekalert
Discovering the Microbial Link Between Western Diet and Colorectal Cancer

Discovering the Microbial Link Between Western Diet and Colorectal Cancer


Eating a Western diet (Standard American Diet) rich in red meat and processed foods may increase the risk of colorectal cancer through intestinal microbiota.
Advertisement

World Digestive Health Day 2022 – Prevent Colorectal Cancer

World Digestive Health Day 2022 – Prevent Colorectal Cancer


World digestive health day 2022 celebrated on 29th May initiates public health awareness campaign to prevent colorectal cancer.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
View all
Recommended Reading
Colo-rectal cancer - ManagementColo-rectal cancer - Management
Colon PolypsColon Polyps
Colorectal Cancer ScreeningColorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening with ColonoscopyColorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium EnemaColorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Polyps Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema 

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) Daily Calorie Requirements Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Sanatogen Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Color Blindness Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close