Breaking the Habit: WHO Unveils Global Tobacco Cessation Guidelines

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 5 2024 10:03 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) released its first-ever guidelines to help people quit tobacco use. This is a significant step in the fight against a major global health issue. ()

Millions Want to Quit Smoking, But Lack Support

  • Roughly 1.25 billion adults, or one in five, use tobacco products like cigarettes, water pipes, or cigars.
  • Though over 750 million smokers want to quit, only 30% have access to effective cessation services.
  • Tobacco smoking adversely affects nearly every organ, causing over 20 types of cancer and increasing risks of heart disease, stroke, and other conditions.
  • Half of tobacco users die from its effects, impacting non-smokers through second-hand exposure.
Key recommendations include counseling, digital support, pharmacotherapy, and embedding smoking cessation into healthcare systems. The guidelines endorse pharmacotherapy such as nicotine replacement therapy, varenicline, bupropion, and cytisine, especially in conjunction with behavioral support.

WHO emphasizes that a combined approach of behavioral support and pharmacotherapy yields the best results. Member states are urged to offer cessation assistance at minimal or no cost to enhance accessibility.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, hailed the guidelines as a pivotal step in combating tobacco addiction, stating they equip countries with essential tools to aid individuals in quitting tobacco and reduce global tobacco-related disease burdens.

The guidelines advocate health system reforms, including integrating tobacco use status and cessation interventions into medical records, training healthcare providers in appropriate therapies, and offering brief behavioral support talks to smokers seeking to quit.

The Use of Varenicline Is In Question

While the guidelines endorse varenicline for smoking cessation, they do not acknowledge a potential role for vaping in quitting traditional cigarettes, which are more harmful than their e-cigarette counterparts.

According to a recent study in the JAMA Network, vaping may be as effective as varenicline in aiding smokers to quit. However, the WHO argues that its impact on a population level remains limited.

The WHO clarifies that "e-cigarettes are not covered by these guidelines" due to the complexity of their potential benefits and harms, which are addressed in separate literature. Future revisions may incorporate these products as evidence continues to accumulate.

“We need to deeply appreciate the strength it takes and the suffering endured by individuals and their loved ones to overcome this addiction,” said Dr Rüdiger Krech, Director of Health Promotion at WHO, in a press release. “These guidelines are designed to help communities and governments provide the best possible support and assistance for those on this challenging journey.”

Reference:
  1. WHO releases first-ever clinical treatment guideline for tobacco cessation in adults - (https://www.who.int/news/item/02-07-2024-who-releases-first-ever-clinical-treatment-guideline-for-tobacco-cessation-in-adults)
Source-Medindia


