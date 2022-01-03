About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Vaping may Damage the Nose More Than Smoking

by Dr Jayashree on March 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Font : A-A+

Vaping may Damage the Nose More Than Smoking

E-cigarette vapers and hookah smokers are more likely to exhale particles through their nose compared with cigarette smokers, shows a new study published in the journal Tobacco Use Insights.

Vaping devices have surged in popularity since their introduction, with more than one in 20 American adults using vapers.

Advertisement


Scent enhanced vaping products that come in a variety of enticing flavors, such as pineapple, bubblegum, and blue raspberry may account for the nose-exhaling technique. This type of practice is also called retro haling.

Past studies have suggested that these vaping products along with hookah water pipes expose the respiratory system to higher levels of nicotine, carbon monoxide, and other toxic chemicals than traditional cigarettes. However, their long-term health effects are poorly understood.
Advertisement

Based on this fact, this new study examines the exhalation patterns in e-cigarette and hookah pipe users outside of a controlled laboratory setting.

Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine observed 122 cigarette smokers and 123 vapers walking on the streets of New York City between March 2018 and February 2019. They also monitored 96 people smoking inside two Manhattan hookah bars.

They noted whether each smoker or vaper exhaled through their nose, mouth, or both. For vapers, they also recorded whether a pod-style (such as a vape pen) or modular tank-style vaping device was used.

The results showed that more than 70% of those who used pod-like devices exhaled through their nose at some point during the observation period, while 50% of modular-tank style users did the same.

One possible explanation for this trend is that the latter devices produce far more particles with each puff than the former. As a result, tank users may find their puffs simply too large to exhale through the nose alone.

"Because vaping and hookah devices are used differently than traditional cigarettes, we need to consider diseases of both the nose and lungs to evaluate their safety before judging whether one is riskier than another," says study senior author Terry Gordon, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Environmental Medicine at NYU Langone.

Later, researchers identified increased damage in the nasal passages of vapers and hookah users but not in cigarette smokers, lending to concern.

They found as many as 10 times the levels of inflammatory compounds released by defense cells in the noses of the former group than in the latter.

However, researchers still need to determine whether this nasal damage seen in vapers is truly a result of their unique breathing pattern and not due to an unrelated issue.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Rare Disease Crowdfunding Campaign Raises Over INR 125 Cr
Exercising Less Makes It Even Tougher to Do >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
World Rare Disease Day 2022 —
World Rare Disease Day 2022 — "Sharing Your Colours!"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Nosebleed Septoplasty Broken Nose (Nasal Fracture) 

Recommended Reading
Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction
Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction
Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. ....
World's First Comparison of Effects of 3 Forms of Smoking and Vaping on Human Health
World's First Comparison of Effects of 3 Forms of Smoking and Vaping on Human Health
Smoking and vaping increases the risk of falling critically ill with COVID-19. Also, may stiffen ......
E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit
E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit
Switching to vaping or e-cigarettes may help smokers to eventually quit the habit and stay that way ...
Broken Nose (Nasal Fracture)
Broken Nose (Nasal Fracture)
Nasal fracture is a break in the bones and/or the cartilages of the nose. They may be accompanied by...
Nosebleed
Nosebleed
Hemorrhage from the nose is known as epistaxis or nose bleeds. Epitaxis (Nose bleeds) may be a sympt...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)