Brazil Reports 555 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

Brazil has the world's second-largest outbreak after the United States, in both the number of cases and number of deaths.Sunday's reported number of daily deaths was roughly half the number of daily deaths reported in the past six days, mainly due to a lack of timely reporting on weekends.Sao Paulo state, where Latin America's first case was detected on February 26, is Brazil's hardest hit, with 21,606 deaths. In second place is neighbouring Rio de Janeiro, with 12,835 deaths.Source: IANS