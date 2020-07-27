by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 27, 2020 at 2:41 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Brazil Reports 555 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours
With Brazil confirming 555 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, the country's death toll climbed to 87,004. The spike in death was seen in the last 24 hours.

In the same period of time, tests detected 24,578 new cases of infection, bringing the total caseload since the start of the national outbreak to 2,419,091, Xinhua reported.

According to the Health Ministry's latest pandemic report, 1,634,274 patients have recovered from the disease.


Brazil has the world's second-largest outbreak after the United States, in both the number of cases and number of deaths.

Sunday's reported number of daily deaths was roughly half the number of daily deaths reported in the past six days, mainly due to a lack of timely reporting on weekends.

Sao Paulo state, where Latin America's first case was detected on February 26, is Brazil's hardest hit, with 21,606 deaths. In second place is neighbouring Rio de Janeiro, with 12,835 deaths.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
6,986 New Cases Take Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Tally to 213,723
As many as 6,986 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours, taking Tamil Nadu's coronavirus tally to 213,723.
READ MORE
Maharashtra Novel Coronavirus Cases: Fatalities Ebb, But MMR Deaths 9K-Plus
For the third consecutive day, Maharashtra notched a downslide in novel coronavirus cases and deaths, though Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued to create concerns as COVID-19 fatalities exceeded the 9K-mark, health officials said.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake