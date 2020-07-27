by Iswarya on  July 27, 2020 at 2:20 PM Coronavirus News
Sikkim Reports First Coronavirus Death
Sikkim reports its first COVID-19 death after a 67-year-old man lost his battle with the coronavirus at STNM hospital.

The state's number of positive cases went up to 499, the official said.

Sikkim Director General-cum-Secretary of Health Department, Pema T. Bhutia, said that a 74-year-old man died at the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) hospital. The patient, who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to the STNM hospital on Saturday night after he tested positive for Covid-19.

"When the condition of the patient deteriorated, he was shifted to the hospital's intensive care unit where he succumbed to the disease," Bhutia said.

The hilly state has so far registered 499 Covid-19 cases, while the number of active cases stood at 357 as on Sunday.

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Sikkim government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for one more week till August 1.

Source: IANS

