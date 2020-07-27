Sikkim Reports First Coronavirus Death

Sikkim reports its first COVID-19 death after a 67-year-old man lost his battle with the coronavirus at STNM hospital.



The state's number of positive cases went up to 499, the official said.





In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Sikkim government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for one more week till August 1.



Sikkim Director General-cum-Secretary of Health Department, Pema T. Bhutia, said that a 74-year-old man died at the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) hospital. The patient, who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to the STNM hospital on Saturday night after he tested positive for Covid-19.