Russia’s COVID-19 Cases Cross 810,000
With Russia registering 5,765 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, total number of cases in the country climbed to 812,485 on Sunday, according to a statement released by Russia's Covid-19 response centre.

Meanwhile, 77 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 13,269, the statement said, Xinhua reported.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 683 newly confirmed cases, taking its total number of infections to 237,947, it said.


According to the statement, 600,250 people have recovered so far, including 3,110 over the past day.

As of Saturday, 264,980 people were still under medical observation, while over 26.9 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Sunday in a separate statement.

Source: IANS

