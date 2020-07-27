6,986 New Cases Take Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Tally to 213,723

Tamil Nadu reports 6,986 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 tally to 213,723, reports the state Health Department.



A total of 64,129 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and the total tally of such tests as on date stands at 23,51,463.

‘Chennai continues to head the COVID-19 tally in the state with 1,155 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 94,695. ’





The active cases in Chennai stand at 13,744 while the number of patients discharged stands at 1,315.



As many as 5,471 persons were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients to 156,526.