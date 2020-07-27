6,986 New Cases Take Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Tally to 213,723

As many as 5,471 persons were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients to 156,526.
‘Chennai continues to head the COVID-19 tally in the state with 1,155 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 94,695. ’
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and the deceased stands at 53,703.
The active cases in Chennai stand at 13,744 while the number of patients discharged stands at 1,315.
