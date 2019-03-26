Brain stem cells in people with the most severe form of multiple sclerosis were found to be much older than they really are, reveals a new study. However, treating them with rapamycin helps the cells to develop normally.

Brain Stem Cells Age Faster in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

'Treating the brain stem cells with rapamycin helps the cells to develop normally in patients with the progressive form of multiple sclerosis.'

The study was led by UConn Health and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). The prematurely old cells act differently in the brain than normal ones, and could be the key to new treatments for the disease.disrupts the nerves' ability to transmit signals around the body. MS can make it hard to walk or hold a pen, for example. The problem is caused by inflamed and degenerating insulation around the nerves, called myelin. Just like a wire with frayed insulation, nerves with damaged myelin can short out or pick up stray signals. Fortunately, most people with MS have long periods of remission, when they recover and can walk and live as they did before developing the disease.But eventually, most people with MS develop progressive disease, in which their symptoms get steadily worse. And some people actually start out with progressive disease, called primary progressive MS.Currently, there is only one drug for progressive disease, and it slows the progression but does not halt it.UConn Health neuroscientist Stephen Crocker wants to better understand progressive MS so that new treatments might be found. In the past, he and his colleagues had shown that the brain stem cells from people with primary progressive MS prevent oligodendrocytes, the cells that form myelin, from maturing. It's something the brain stem cells are doing and it was likely why people with primary progressive MS never have remissions--the insulation around their nerve cells never gets repaired.Now, Crocker and his colleagues report that brain stem cells from primary progressive MS patients look prematurely old. Brain stem cells examined by neurologist Anna Williams at the University of Edinburgh, Valentina Fossati at the New York Stem Cell Foundation, and Crocker's lab all looked to be decades older than otherwise similar cells from healthy people of the same age, as judged by standard cell age markers.And the team found that not only do the brain stem cells from primary progressive MS patients look older--they also act older. An analysis done by Paul Robson at the UConn--Jackson Laboratories for Genomic Medicine Single Cell Center showed that oligodendrocytes exposed to the patients' stem cells start expressing different genes. This may explain why the myelin is compromised.Intriguingly, the research group figured out that many of the genes activated in the oligodendrocytes were being prodded by a specific protein, a protein that the MS patients' stem cells were producing at high levels.Crocker says.said Dr. Fossati.says Williams.Crocker's lab also found thatis a drug that can be used to suppress the immune system. Rapamycin had already been tested in relapsing-remitting MS patients and found not to help. But it might help patients with the progressive form of the disease.says George Kuchel, director of UConn Health's Center on Aging.The next step will be to look at brain stem cells from people with the relapsing-remitting form of MS to see if, and when, these changes associated with aging begin. And to see if they can be avoided, slowed, or reversed.Crocker says, and could potentially be tuned to help regrow the myelin in MS patients' nervous systems.Source: Eurekalert