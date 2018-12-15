medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Bottling Up Your Emotions May Affect Your Immunity

by Hannah Joy on  December 15, 2018 at 10:04 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Teenagers who bottle up their emotions were found to have lower levels of immunity, which later affects their overall health, reveals a new study.
Bottling Up Your Emotions May Affect Your Immunity
Bottling Up Your Emotions May Affect Your Immunity

The study, by the University of Pennsylvania in the US, explored whether the strategies adolescents used to deal with chronic stress caused by families including cognitive reappraisal -- trying to think of the stressor in a more positive way -- and suppression, or inhibiting the expression of emotions in reaction to a stressor, affected various metabolic and immune processes in the body.

They found that teenagers who suppressed emotions tended to have more inflammation when their immune cells were exposed to a bacterial stimulus in the lab, even in the presence of anti-inflammatory signals.

Conversely, those who used cognitive reappraisal had better metabolic measures, like blood pressure and waist-to-hip ratio.

"The results could lend support to the idea that reappraising a situation during times of stress could be beneficial," said Emily Jones, graduate student in behavioral health at Penn State.

"For a mild stressor, this could be as simple as re-framing a bad situation by thinking about it as a challenge or an opportunity for growth," she added.

The findings, published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine, may help therapists and counselors better work with children and adolescents who live in stressful environments.

For the study, the team included 261 adolescents aged between 13 and 16.

According to Hannah Schreier, Assistant Professor from the varsity, the coping skills teenagers develop by the time they are adolescents have the potential to impact their health later in life.

"These changes are not something that will detrimentally impact anyone's health within a week or two, but that over years or decades could make a difference," she said.

"That may be how small changes in metabolic or inflammatory outcomes may become associated with poorer health or a greater chance of developing a chronic disease later in life." Schreier said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Our Mind Controls How We Interpret Emotions on Others Faces

Emotions like anger and sadness may be viewed similarly or differently by people depending on their pre-conceived beliefs, says study.

Now Computers can Read Emotions Through Lip - Reading!

Researchers have developed a computer that has the ability to decode human emotions by studying lip pattern

Listen, To Know The Real Emotions of Someone

People tend to read the emotions of others more accurately when they listen and don't look, finds an interesting study.

Positive Emotions Predict Blood-Lipid Profiles Differently Across Cultures

Positive emotions are often seen as critical aspects of healthy living, but a new research suggests that your emotional and health outcomes may vary by cultural context.

Blood Group Diet

What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

More News on:

Immunisation Myasthenia Gravis Blood Group Diet Boils - Treatment by Drugs 

What's New on Medindia

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?

Health Benefits of Pulasan

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive