medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Probiotics May Open Up a New Avenue for Bipolar Disorder Treatment

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 15, 2018 at 11:44 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Probiotics can offer new hope for treating bipolar and other psychiatric mood disorders, reports a new study.
Probiotics May Open Up a New Avenue for Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Probiotics May Open Up a New Avenue for Bipolar Disorder Treatment

About 3 million people in the US are diagnosed every year with bipolar disorder, a psychiatric condition characterized by dramatic shifts in mood from depression to mania. Currently, the standard treatment includes a combination of psychotherapy and prescription medications such as mood stabilizers and antipsychotics.

However, an emerging field of research is exploring the use of probiotics--often thought of as "good bacteria"--as a potential new avenue for treatment of bipolar and other psychiatric mood disorders. And a new study from Baltimore's Sheppard Pratt Health System, conducted by a research team led by Faith Dickerson, finds that a probiotic supplement may reduce inflammation of the gut, which is known to exacerbate bipolar disorder. Probiotic organisms are non-pathogenic bacteria that, when present in the gut flora, are known to improve the overall health of the host.

In recent years, research has demonstrated a strong link between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system. This connection, named the "gut-brain axis" (GBA), allows for crosstalk between the endocrine, immune, and autonomic nervous systems. The GI tract is also home to the intestinal microbiome, a complex population of roughly 100 trillion microorganisms (more than ten times the number of cells that make up the human body) that interacts with the mucosal lining of the GI tract.

Studies have shown that the intimate association between the gut microbiome and GI tissue has a significant effect on the GBA.

There is also mounting evidence linking imbalances in the microbial species that make up the gut microbiome to a number of health problems including allergies, autoimmune disorders, and psychiatric mood disorders.

In the case of bipolar disorder and the GBA, previous studies have shown that inflammation, or overstimulation of the body's immune system, is a contributing factor in the disease. With this in mind, researchers developed a probiotic supplement aimed at reducing inflammation caused by microbial imbalances in the gut.

A group of patients recently hospitalized for mania participated in a 6-month study to track the effects of probiotic treatment on both their mood and the status of their immune system.

The patients were randomly selected to receive either the probiotic supplement or a placebo in addition to their usual medications. The results showed that the group receiving the probiotic supplement, on average, didn't return to the hospital as quickly and required less in-patient treatment time compared to the placebo group. The beneficial effects were most pronounced in those patients who exhibited abnormally high levels of inflammation at the beginning of the study.

Overall, these results indicate that changes in intestinal inflammation can alter the trajectory of psychiatric mood disorders and that modulating the intestinal microbiota may be a new avenue of treatment for patients suffering from these diseases.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the "good bacteria" in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet

Probiotic yogurt adds bountiful of beneficial bacteria to the intestinal tract which prove to be effective in aiding digestive problems.

Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea

Kombucha tea is a fermented beverage that provides an array of health benefits. Know how to prepare and store kombucha tea and discover its side-effects.

Probiotics Treatment May Affect Your Intestines

Taking probiotics may affect your gut bacteria and damage the intestines, reveals a new Israeli study.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar Disorder is a brain disorder in which people show “mood swings”. Changes in the level of neurotransmitters in brain, and psychosocial factors are thought to be involved.

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Quiz on Depression Bipolar Disorder Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Surprising Benefits of Dairy Probiotics Your Guide to a Good Gut Loss of Taste Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?

Health Benefits of Pulasan

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive