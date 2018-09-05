medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Blood Vessel Growth: New Findings

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 9, 2018 at 1:15 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists at the Goethe University have shed light on how new blood vessels form in mammals, for example during development or after injury.
Blood Vessel Growth: New Findings
Blood Vessel Growth: New Findings

Observation in the living organism - and especially in the heart - of how new blood vessels form is not possible in mammals. That is why only endpoints can ever be seen, i.e. that new veins and arteries have formed and of what type of cells they consist. However, little is known to date about the actual process of new vessel formation, although this knowledge could contribute in future to remedying tissue damage, such as occurs in diabetes or following an ischemia-induced heart attack. That is the reason why Professor Stefanie Dimmeler and her fellow researchers at the Institute of Cardiovascular Regeneration of Goethe University Frankfurt have studied the fate of single cells in the innermost vascular layer, i.e. the endothelial cells, during development and after tissue damage in what are known as Confetti mice. In these models, the researchers can mark specific cell types and distinguish between them with the help of fluorescent proteins.

In the models used, only endothelial cells fluoresced in three different colors. Since the cells continue to fluoresce when they divide, single endothelial cells and their "progeny" can be tracked. In so doing, the scientists sought to answer the question of whether cell division in the formation of new blood vessels, as known from zebrafish, takes place more or less randomly or whether specific cells divide again and again to produce new vessels.

Clonal expansion after a heart attack

In damaged heart tissue following a heart attack, the researchers were able to observe that certain cells had divided repeatedly. They also detected this cell division, which is referred to as clonal expansion, in damaged tissue in skeletal muscles caused by ischemia. To do so, they analyzed the fluorescence in endothelial cells in tissue slices taken from the damaged areas. They found the ratio of clonally expanding cells - between 30 and 50 percent - very surprising. "But perhaps we're even underestimating the ratio of clonal expansion," presumes Dimmeler. "Because after all we haven't conducted a three-dimensional analysis but instead identified the fluorescing cells in two-dimensional tissue slices." In addition, further experiments showed that the vessels formed through clonal expansion are also supplied with blood and thus able to function. In new-born models, by contrast, Professor Dimmeler and her team did not observe any clonal expansion in the formation of new vessels in the retina. It would therefore seem that the growth of blood vessels during normal development results from the random multiplication and integration of cells. This result coincides with observations in zebrafish, in which what is known as "cell mixing" also plays an important role in the formation of new blood vessels during development.

Cell profiling

The researchers were keen to characterize the dividing cells more precisely and to this purpose they analyzed which genes are transcribed in single examples of the clonally expanding endothelial cells. "Surprisingly, we found a large number of gene products that are typical for the transition from an endothelial to a mesenchymal cell," says Dimmeler. This transition, or EndMT process, is a contributor in many pathogenic processes, such as scarring or arteriosclerosis. In endothelial cells, the gene products typical for EndMT do not, however, mirror a transition but instead presumably just an intermediate stage that enables the cells to detach themselves from the cell assembly in order to multiply.

Clonal expansion as possible therapy for heart attack patients

Dimmeler and her team now want to find out what happens with the clonally expanded cells in the long term, since at present they are only able to track their fate for about two months. "We want to know what has happened to these cells after a year and whether the new blood vessels are just as good as the old ones in the long term," says Dimmeler. Is clonal expansion different in older patients? This is another question she finds fascinating. "It might be that clonal expansion is no longer that efficient in older people, which is why a lot of damaged tissue dies off after a heart attack and forms scar tissue which cannot be reactivated through the formation of new blood vessels," says Dimmeler. "If we manage to characterize the clonally expanding cells more precisely, we will hopefully find ways to re-stimulate this process."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Blood Vessel Model Developed for Screening Drugs for Progeria

Blood Vessel Model Developed for Screening Drugs for Progeria

Artificial blood vessels that resemble those in patients with Progeria have been developed in the laboratory to accelerate drug development

New Potential Treatment for a Rare Blood Vessel Disorder

New Potential Treatment for a Rare Blood Vessel Disorder

New study may offer the first ever potential treatment for Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia.

Air Pollution Linked to Impaired Blood Vessel Function

Air Pollution Linked to Impaired Blood Vessel Function

Air pollution is linked to increased pulmonary vascular tone which makes it more difficult for blood to flow to the lungs.

Amyloid Accumulation in Blood Vessels also Causes Dementia

Amyloid Accumulation in Blood Vessels also Causes Dementia

Alzheimer's gradually destroys the ability to reason, remember, imagine and learn. It is marked by abnormal plaques and neurofibrillary tangles of brain cells.

Angiogenesis

Angiogenesis

Angiogenesis is the process of formation of new blood vessels from pre-existing blood vessels. It occurs both in health as well as disease.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Vasculitis

Vasculitis

Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels of the body that can affect people of all ages; it is usually due to an autoimmune disorder

More News on:

Thalassemia Vasculitis Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Angiogenesis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. ...

 Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria or black urine disease is an inherited disorder where a chemical called homogentisic ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...