medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Potential Treatment for a Rare Blood Vessel Disorder

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 28, 2018 at 9:16 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study may offer the first potential treatment for Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) or Rendu-Osler Syndrome, a rare disease that affects blood vessels and had no described treatment. The study is published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology.
New Potential Treatment for a Rare Blood Vessel Disorder
New Potential Treatment for a Rare Blood Vessel Disorder

The study conducted by Francesc Viņals and Mariona Graupera at the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL, Oncobell program) - Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO, ProCURE program) - University of Barcelona, together with Dr. Antoni Riera-Mestre (IDIBELL, Bellvitge University Hospital, University of Barcelona), is a clear example of translational collaboration possible thanks to the interaction between the basic and clinical research groups at Bellvitge.

Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia, a rare disease with no cure

"Our group has been working with endothelial cells for a long time, focusing on how they are affected by changes in the TGF-beta signaling pathway from a basic research perspective", explains Dr. Francesc Viņals. The group was especially interested in a receptor for a TGF-beta factor called BMP9, the ALK1 receptor, which endothelial cells express exclusively; For years, mutations in ALK1 have been associated with HHT, a disease that causes arteriovenous malformations and unexpected bleeding. "Externally, HHT causes recurrent epistaxis (nosebleeds), which often require urgent attention; internal arteriovenous malformations can cause functional organic alterations and require interventional procedures, such as the embolization of pulmonary arteriovenous fistulas or liver transplantation."

A first collaboration with the vascular signaling research group of Dr. Mariona Graupera, also at IDIBELL, allowed Dr. Viņals' team to develpop a model for the formation of blood vessels in the retina of mice that lacked the copy of the gene for the ALK1 receptor. The lack of this receptor gave rise to errors in the formation of blood vessels by excess of endothelial cells, which matched the researchers' theory: if members of the TGF-beta family usually act as a "brake" for cellular proliferation, mutations in one of its components should lead to uncontrolled proliferation. The results were replicated and confirmed in in vitro cultures.

BMP9 and PI3K, between the brake and the accelerator

While trying to better understand this mechanism at the molecular signaling level, researchers singled out the PI3K pathway as one of the most affected. "We are lucky that Dr. Graupera's group specializes in this pathway in endothelial cells, which allowed us to start a closer collaboration immediately". This collaboration allowed them to use models where PI3K was mutated and did not work correctly.

The stimulation of PI3K acts as an "accelerator" for the endothelial cell to proliferate. BMP9, (through ALK1) acts as a growth-limiting brake, as already demonstrated, and does so by suppressing the activity of PI3K. When ALK1 is mutated, there is no brake and the endothelium proliferates more thanks to the PI3K pathway. But in a model in which both PI3K and BMP9 are mutated, there is neither accelerator nor brake, and what the researchers could observe is a stabilization in the proliferation of these cells. "Following this line reasoning", explains Viņals, "we were facing a possible treatment for HHT: if we could genetically achieve cell growth normalization, why not try to pharmacologically inhibit PI3K to make up for the mutation of BMP9 and achieve the same result?"

From bench to bedside

At the same time, Dr. Graupera's research on arteriovenous malformations put her in touch with Dr. Antoni Riera-Mestre, from the Internal Medicine Service and Coordinator of the HTT Unit of the Bellvitge University Hospital. This Unit receives patients from all over Catalonia and has so far treated 270 patients. Riera-Mestre is also the Coordinator of the RiTHHa registry (computerized registry of the HHT) that includes clinicians who treat patients with HHT throughout Spain.

The collaboration between Viņals, Graupera and Riera-Mestre led to the association between the BMP9 mutation and the PI3K lack of control in patient samples, confirming the results observed in animal models. "Now, the next step is clear: we have to assess the effects of PI3K inhibitors in patients", Viņals states. "PI3K inhibitors are currently used in the treatment of patients with cancer or patients who require immunosuppression after organ transplantation, and it has been observed that in patients with these pathologies and HHT, treatment results in a reduction of the issues caused by HHT, which is a very encouraging fact". Dr. Riera-Mestre's team plans to follow this research path in the coming years.

On the other hand, HHT caused by mutations of ALK1 represents only 35-40% of the total. Researchers want to "test samples of patients with other mutations associated with this disease, or without an identified mutation, to find out if PI3K is the common denominator among these diseases, which can help us identify new affected genes or establish new treatments". This line of research has received a FIS 2018 grant, which will strengthen the interaction between basic and clinical researchers at Bellvitge.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Study Highlights the Importance of Rare Disease Research

Study Highlights the Importance of Rare Disease Research

Directing resources to rare disease research might not always be the obvious choice when the results will apparently benefit only a small group of people.

Highlighting the Importance of Rare Disease Research

Highlighting the Importance of Rare Disease Research

The importance of rare disease research is highlighted by the discovery of deafness-dystonia syndrome, reveals study.

Rare Disease Could Help Find Cure for Nervous-Neurologic Disorders

Rare Disease Could Help Find Cure for Nervous-Neurologic Disorders

Single strand breaks are one of the most common types of DNA damage and could help spot other rare DNA repair related diseases.

Quality of Life for Rare Disease patients may not be Good

Quality of Life for Rare Disease patients may not be Good

Mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, pain, and fatigue may contribute to the poor quality of life experienced by patients with the rare disease.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Angiogenesis

Angiogenesis

Angiogenesis is the process of formation of new blood vessels from pre-existing blood vessels. It occurs both in health as well as disease.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Loss of Taste

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Vasculitis

Vasculitis

Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels of the body that can affect people of all ages; it is usually due to an autoimmune disorder

More News on:

Thalassemia Vasculitis Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Loss of Taste Acute Coronary Syndrome Angiogenesis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetralogy of Fallot

Fallot's tetralogy is a rare and complex birth defect of the heart. Babies born with this condition ...

 Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...