medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Artificial Intelligence Helps Soldiers Learn Many Times Faster in Combat: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 29, 2018 at 1:31 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Machine learning technique (artificial intelligence) allows U.S. soldiers to learn 13 times faster than conventional methods and Army researchers said this may help save lives.
Artificial Intelligence Helps Soldiers Learn Many Times Faster in Combat: Study
Artificial Intelligence Helps Soldiers Learn Many Times Faster in Combat: Study

At the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, scientists are improving the rate of learning even with limited resources. It's possible to help Soldiers decipher hints of information faster and more quickly deploy solutions, such as recognizing threats like a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, or potential danger zones from aerial war zone images.

The researchers relied on low-cost, lightweight hardware and implemented collaborative filtering, a well-known machine learning technique on a state-of-the-art, low-power Field Programmable Gate Array platform to achieve a 13.3 times speedup of training compared to a state-of-the-art optimized multi-core system and 12.7 times speedup for optimized GPU systems. The new technique consumed far less power too. Consumption charted 13.8 watts, compared to 130 watts for the multi-core and 235 watts for GPU platforms, making this a potentially useful component of adaptive, lightweight tactical computing systems.

Dr. Rajgopal Kannan, an ARL researcher, said this technique could eventually become part of a suite of tools embedded on the next generation combat vehicle, offering cognitive services and devices for warfighters in distributed coalition environments. Developing technology for the next generation combat vehicle is one of the six Army Modernization Priorities the laboratory is pursuing. Kannan collaborates with a group of researchers at the University of Southern California, namely Prof. Viktor Prasanna and students from the data science and architecture lab on this work. ARL and USC are working to accelerate and optimize tactical learning applications on heterogeneous low-cost hardware through ARL's - West Coast open campus initiative.

This work is part of Army's larger focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning research initiatives pursued to help to gain a strategic advantage and ensure warfighter superiority with applications such as on-field adaptive processing and tactical computing. Kannan said he is working on developing several techniques to speed up AI/ML algorithms through innovative designs on state-of-the-art inexpensive hardware.

Kannan said the techniques in the paper can become part of the tool-chain for potential projects. For example, a new adaptive processing project that recently started where he's a key researcher could use these capabilities. His paper on accelerating stochastic gradient descent, a technique ubiquitous to many machine learning training algorithms, won the best-paper award at the 26th ACM/SIGDA International Symposium on Field Programmable Gate Arrays, the premier international conference on technical research in FPGAs, held in Monterey, California, Feb. 25-27.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Here to Stay

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Here to Stay

Artificial intelligence (AI), where a machine learns and performs various tasks, could improve the efficacy of various tasks. Cybersecurity is of vital importance while using artificial intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence to Speed Up Diagnosis of Eye Diseases

Artificial Intelligence to Speed Up Diagnosis of Eye Diseases

Artificial intelligence and machine learning used to develop a new computational tool that can screen patients for blinding eye diseases.

Artificial Intelligence Used to Diagnose Alzheimer's Disease

Artificial Intelligence Used to Diagnose Alzheimer's Disease

Study identifies the use of computer aided diagnosis to understand the deep learning architectures for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Artificial intelligence in Healthcare 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 Tetralogy of Fallot

Tetralogy of Fallot

Fallot's tetralogy is a rare and complex birth defect of the heart. Babies born with this condition ...

 Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...