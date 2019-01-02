Blood pressure reduced in stroke survivors those who believed in themselves and their ability to prevent the next stroke finds a new study.

‘Certain health beliefs, such as those related to patient empowerment, may play an important role in secondary stroke prevention.’

Stroke survivors who believe they can protect themselves from having another stroke had more than twice the blood pressure reduction of nonbelievers, according to preliminary research to be presented in Honolulu at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2019, a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease.High blood pressure is a leading risk factor for stroke and stroke recurrence. Studies have shown that patients' health attitudes and beliefs play a big role in how they take care of themselves.To determine whether specific beliefs have the power to lower blood pressure after a stroke, researchers studied a multi-ethnic group of 434 adults (average age 64, 50 percent women, and roughly one third white, black or Hispanic) who survived mild or moderate strokes or transient ischemic attack, also known as TIA or mini-stroke. Patients agreed or disagreed with statements like: "I worry about having a stroke," "I can protect myself against having a stroke" and "Some people are more likely to have a stroke than others.""Certain health beliefs, such as those related to patient empowerment, may play an important role in secondary stroke prevention," researchers said.The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke funded the study.Source: Eurekalert