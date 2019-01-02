medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Genetic Causes of Tumors in Salivary Glands Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 1, 2019 at 8:26 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists using genome sequencing on tumour tissue have identified a translocation of genetic material between chromosomes 4 and 9, which was present in all acinic cell carcinomas.
Genetic Causes of Tumors in Salivary Glands Identified
Genetic Causes of Tumors in Salivary Glands Identified

Until now, the molecular causes for the illness were unknown. Researchers at Universitätsklinikum Erlangen at FAU, the German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ) in Heidelberg and the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) have now been able to shed light on them.

Typically, such translocations in tumours lead to a new combination of genes, which then acquire new oncogenic, i.e. carcinogenic, properties. In the case of acinic cell carcinomas, the translocation which has now been discovered causes regulatory elements of DNA to be transferred from an active chromosome region to a normally inactive oncogene.

In this unusual form of translocation, the regulatory elements come originally from an area where genes which are responsible for functions in saliva and are highly active in salivary glands are located. When the chromosomes are rearranged, these highly active regulatory elements come into the vicinity of gene NR4A3, which is usually switched off once embryonic development has been completed. The activation signals of the regulatory elements in the acinic cell carcinoma cause the gene to be switched on again. NR4A3 acts as a transcriptional factor to regulate the activity of a number of other genes, which then trigger cell division and growth, leading ultimately to the tumour starting to grow. Researchers were able to prove this mechanism by carrying out molecular testing on tumour tissue and functional analyses of cell culture models specially prepared for this purpose.

'Our research means that we can now diagnose acinic cell carcinomas in the salivary glands more easily and understand the fundamental biological processes behind tumour growth. In the long-term, we hope that we will also be able to develop new ways of treating patients on the basis of this new research,' explains Prof. Dr. Florian Haller from the Institute of Pathology at FAU. Similar genetic rearrangements of regulatory elements of DNA as a potential cause of malignant tumours have also recently been observed in brain tumours in children, referred to in this context as 'enhancer hijacking'.

Collaboration with other institutions

Prof. Dr. Stefan Wiemann from the German Cancer Research Centre emphasises that collaboration with other institutions was key to unlocking the molecular causes: 'Our study shows how successfully answers can be found to clinical questions by linking molecular and functional studies and working closely together with other large research institutions and clinical facilities.' Prof. Dr. Abbas Agaimy, from the Institute of Pathology at FAU, adds: 'The results of this study clearly indicate the correlation between the histomorphological features, or phenotype, of tumours, and the genetic modification, or genotype, on which they are based. As salivary gland tumours are relatively rare, this study was only possible in cooperation with a large ENT clinic with an excellent nationwide reputation.' Matthias Bieg from Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) agrees: 'Once again, this study underlines how important it is to bring together researchers from various areas. If it wasn't for our fruitful cooperation, we would not have been able to extract the best possible results from the data available to us.' Our interdisciplinary collaboration revealed that the shifting of epigenetic control elements can have a considerable impact on the development of tumours.'

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Salivary Gland Cancer

Most salivary gland tumors are benign and occur in parotid gland. The most common sign of a salivary gland tumor is a painless mass.

Genetic Mutations Linked to Salivary Gland Tumors Discovered

The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) scientists have identified a set of genes known to promote tumor growth and mucoepidermoid carcinoma, an oral cancer that affects the salivary glands.

Immune Cell Target To Combat Diabetes And Salivary Gland Destruction

Australian scientists have identified a possible new immune cell target to combat both diabetes and salivary gland destruction, as seen in the Sjogren's syndrome.

Head and Neck Cancer Could Evade Salivary Gland Injury With Stem Cell Sparing Radiotherapy

Damaging salivary glands during radiotherapy treatment for head and neck cancer, researchers believe may have found a way to evade, according to a discovery.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Mumps

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that typically causes a painful swelling of one or more of the salivary gland.

Swollen Glands

Swollen lymph nodes/ Lymphadenopathy is a condition where lymph nodes that are present throughout the body that are otherwise not palpable become enlarged and are palpable.

More News on:

Mumps Genetics and Stem Cells Salivary Gland Cancer Christianson Syndrome Swollen Glands Parotidectomy 

What's New on Medindia

Eardrum Perforation

Secret Weight Loss Tips for the Elderly

The Fruit in News - Guava
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive