medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hypertension News

Extremely High Blood Pressure in African-Americans is 5 Times the National Average: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 1, 2019 at 8:56 AM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In African-American patients, extremely high blood pressure that leads to strokes, heart attacks and acute kidney damage, classified as hypertensive emergency, is five times higher than the national average, according to a recent study co-lead by a Rutgers researcher.
Extremely High Blood Pressure in African-Americans is 5 Times the National Average: Study
Extremely High Blood Pressure in African-Americans is 5 Times the National Average: Study

The study, which is the largest one of its kind to compare the development of hypertensive emergency in a United States inner city, appears in the journal Blood Pressure.

One in three adults have high blood pressure known as hypertension, with the highest rates among African-Americans. In addition to being very common, high blood pressure in African-Americans develops earlier in life but has lower control rates compared to other racial-ethnic groups. Higher than average blood pressure results in the development of serious health complications that come with it. The study sought to determine the prevalence and risk factors of high blood pressure escalating to severe cases among African-Americans.

"Extremely high blood pressure rates are an alarming and significant health concern for the African American population," said Irina Benenson, a Rutgers School of Nursing assistant professor. "Developing targeted interventions to control for the major risk factors may reduce the risk of drastic increases in blood pressure and thus reduce the risk of organ damage as a result."

Researchers analyzed medical records of 3,568 patients with elevated blood pressure treated in the emergency department of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, a New Jersey hospital that serves predominantly African-American communities. Half of these patients had severe increases in blood pressure.

The results showed that patients who were male, 65 years or older, or who had diabetes, chronic heart or kidney disease were at the highest risk for developing extremely high blood pressure, which lead to potentially life-threatening complications such as worsening congestive heart failure and heart attack. These patients also were found to be at a significantly higher risk for developing kidney failure, stroke, and a ruptured blood vessel in the brain known as hemorrhagic stroke.

According to the researchers, this was also the first study to identify low hemoglobin as a risk factor for severely elevated blood pressure. "Anemia is common in people with high blood pressure, especially in those who have diabetes or kidney disease. Low hemoglobin was found to contribute to a severe rise in blood pressure, but further studies are needed to fully explain the associate between the two," said Benenson.

The study highlights alarming rates of severely elevated blood pressure in African-Americans and suggests that treatments to control diabetes, chronic heart and kidney disease and anemia may reduce the development of an extremes in blood pressure and related serious complications.

While psychosocial stress such as occupational stress, housing instability, social isolation and racism sometimes faced by African Americans were not within the scope of this specific study, Benenson believes that these could be a few factors that can contribute to higher rates of blood pressure in African Americans.

"These factors occur more often in African Americans than in other racial groups, and it is proposed that chronic stress can activate stress hormones that constrict blood vessels and elevate blood pressure. However, more studies are needed to confirm."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Quiz on Hypertension

It stealthily creeps in and catches people unawares. Find out more about this 'silent killer' by participating in the ...

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.

Foods that Can Lower Your High Blood Pressure

Foods rich in dietary potassium, calcium, anti-oxidants, vitamin C can lower your high blood pressure significantly. Top foods that lower blood pressure are listed.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure High Blood Pressure and Herbs 

What's New on Medindia

Eardrum Perforation

Secret Weight Loss Tips for the Elderly

The Fruit in News - Guava
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive