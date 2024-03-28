Sleep Deprivation Linked to High Blood Pressure

Getting less than seven hours of sleep is linked to an increased likelihood of developing high blood pressure in the long run. Sleeping less than seven hours was linked to a 7% higher risk of developing high blood pressure, which rose to 11% when sleep duration was less than five hours. In contrast, conditions like diabetes and smoking are known to increase the risk of hypertension by at least 20%. While the association between sleep patterns and high blood pressure has been reported, evidence about the nature of this relationship has been inconsistent, according to researchers. The current analysis pools data from 16 studies conducted between January 2000 and May 2023, evaluating hypertension incidence in 1,044,035 people from six countries who did not have a prior history of high blood pressure over a median follow-up of five years (follow-up ranged from 2.4 to 18 years).
‘A shorter duration of sleep was found to be significantly correlated with an elevated risk of #hypertension. #sleepdisorder #highbloodpressure #sleepapnea ’“Based on the most updated data, the less you sleep—that is less than seven hours a day—the more likely you will develop high blood pressure in the future,” said Kaveh Hosseini, MD, assistant professor of cardiology at the Tehran Heart Center in Iran and principal investigator of the study. “We saw a trend between longer sleep durations and a greater occurrence of high blood pressure, but it was not statistically significant. Getting seven to eight hours of sleep, as is recommended by sleep experts, may be the best for your heart too.”
While the study did not look at why this might be the case, Hosseini said that disrupted sleep could be to blame. For example, he said lifestyle habits or comorbid conditions such as overeating, alcohol use, nightshift work, certain medication use, anxiety, depression, sleep apnea or other sleep disorders may be factors.
Researchers were surprised there were no age-based differences in the association between sleep duration and hypertension given that sleep patterns tend to shift with age. The age of the participants ranged from 35.4 years to 60.9 years and more than half (61%) were female. When compared with men, females who reported less than seven hours of sleep had a 7% greater risk of developing high blood pressure.
Sleep Deprivation Poses Greater Hypertension Risk in Females“Getting too little sleep appears to be riskier in females,” Hosseini said. “The difference is statistically significant, though we are not sure it’s clinically significant and should be further studied. What we do see is that lack of good sleep patterns may increase the risk of high blood pressure, which we know can set the stage for heart disease and stroke.”
It's important for people to talk with their health care team about their sleep patterns, especially if they have disrupted sleep that might be due to obstructive sleep apnea. Sleep apnea has been tied to higher rates of high blood pressure, stroke and coronary artery disease.
This study has several limitations, including that sleep duration was based on self-reported questionnaires, so changes in sleep duration over the follow-up period were not assessed. Moreover, there were variations in how short sleep duration was defined between the studies (fewer than five or six hours).
