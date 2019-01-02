New ways to deal with Blood clots in the brain are being discussed here in this study. Survival chances of patients with hemorrhagic stroke(bleeding in the brain) can be increased if the blood is drained using a catheter and if blood is thinned using a clot-busting drug.

Draining Blood From Bleeding Stroke May Increase Survival

A minimally invasive surgery combining the use of a clot-busting drug and a catheter to drain blood from the brain of hemorrhagic stroke patients reduced swelling and improved patients' prognoses, according to preliminary research to be presented in Honolulu at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2019, a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease.Hemorrhagic stroke, a weakening of the blood vessel wall that causes blood to leak into the brain tissue, was responsible for 3.3 million deaths in 2015. And there are no proven therapies to treat it, according to the American Heart Association.Researchers in this phase 3 trial studied treating hemorrhagic stroke using the minimally invasive surgery plus alteplase for intracerebral hemorrhage evacuation (MISTIE) procedure, in which a catheter is surgically placed into the blood clot in the brain tissue and the drug alteplase is administered to more efficiently drain blood from the brain."We know from human and animal research that," said W. Andrew Mould, M.P.H., study author and research program manager at the Division of Brain Injury Outcomes at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.Researchers compared results from the standard of care treatment (American Heart Association guidelines) to the MISTIE procedure in 500 hemorrhagic stroke patients.. MISTIE has the potential to establish the first viable treatment to improve functional outcomes for hemorrhagic stroke patients," Mould said.Source: Eurekalert