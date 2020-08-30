Blood Clot Condition on the Rise

‘The incidence of cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) in Black people is higher than in people of other racial and ethnic groups.’

For the study, researchers reviewed hospital records in New York and Florida, two states with diverse populations. They identified a total of 5,567 new cases of cerebral venous thrombosis diagnosed between 2006 to 2016. Researchers then used U.S. Census data to identify total population numbers for those states as well as the country overall to calculate the incidence of CVT in the United States. They also looked at data for all strokes and the percentage of strokes caused by CVT.It is important to note that not all cases of CVT lead to stroke, and stroke from CVT is rare. In this study, researchers found that an average of 0.66% of all stroke hospitalizations during the decade were due to CVT and the proportion increased 70% over time, going from 0.47% at the start of the study to 0.80% at the end of the study.Researchers found that the incidence of CVT cases in the U.S. overall rose from an estimated 13.9 cases per million in 2006 to an estimated 20.2 cases per million in 2014. Cases among all men increased by 9.2%. Cases in women age 45 and older rose by 7.8%, with a 7.8% increase in women age 45 to 64 and a 7.4% increase in those 65 and older. The proportion of cases among women age 18 to 44 remained the same.Researchers also found that the incidence of CVT in Black people was higher than in people from other self-identified racial or ethnic groups. From 2010 to 2016, Black people had an estimated of 23 cases per million compared to 17 cases per million in white people, 14 cases per million in Hispanic people, and 9 cases per million in Asian people.Otite said,A limitation of the study was that it likely underestimated the number of cases of CVT since researchers used a hospital database to identify people diagnosed with the disease and therefore did not capture mild cases of CVT where people did not go to the hospital.Source: Eurekalert