New Models Help Predict Liver Cancer

‘The proposed scores potentially represent a useful clinical tool to help inform patients about the risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) after hepatitis C virus (HCV) is cured.’

Among those who achieved SVR, the researchers identified two distinct types of patients at an elevated risk of developing HCC: one cluster with elevated serum parameters (n=95; 13.7% HCC incidence) and one with impaired liver function (n=109; 15.6% HCC incidence).A third patient cluster, whose AFP and biochemical marker levels tended towards normalization, had a lower incidence of HCC (n=228; 7.5% incidence). Examining the pre-SVR population also showed clusters of patients with either a globally worsening liver function (n=198; 26.8% incidence) or a trajectory of increasing levels of AFP and serum biomarkers (n=190; 25.3% incidence). Again, a third cluster of biomarker levels that were favourable and stable overall had lower rates of HCC (n=329; 12.5% incidence; p<0.0001 vs the two other clusters).explained presenter and study lead Dr Pierre Nahon of Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, Hôpital Jean Verdier, France.In practical terms, better knowledge of who is most at risk of developing HCC could have an important impact on how screening programmes are implemented. Bringing us close to this goal, both the research team from France and another from Egypt presented potential scoring systems to achieve this goal. The ANRS C022 HEPATHER study used data from a large hepatitis B or C cohort, selecting 7,752 individuals with chronic HCV who were HCC-free, had no detectable hepatitis B virus antigens, and had achieved an SVR 12 weeks after DAA treatment.Individuals were followed for a median of 2.2 years (interquartile range 1.2-3.3 years), during which 220 (2.8%) developed HCC. Eight independent variables were found to be associated with HCC occurrence: male gender, age >64 years at SVR, advanced liver fibrosis (fibrosis scores of 3 or 4 [F3 or F4]), HCV genotype 3, presence of oesophageal varices, baseline serum AFP >5.5 ng/ml, AST to platelet ratio index (APRI) >2 at end of treatment, and previous interferon-based regimen(s) with or without ribavirin.The team then developed an HCC risk score using these variables, enabling stratification of patients into three groups according to HCC risk level (high, intermediate, low) at 1 and 3 years post-treatment. The HCC risk score was found to have a good predictive performance; most individuals evaluated (76.5%) were in the low-risk group at 3 years, with an HCC incidence of <1.5%.said Professor Nathalie Ganne-Carrié, also from Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, Hôpital Jean Verdier, France, who presented the study findings at ILC 2020. Working to the same goal, researchers from the Egyptian Liver Research Institute and Hospital undertook a prospective study in which 2,326 patients with chronic HCV infection and advanced hepatic fibrosis or liver cirrhosis (F3 or F4) who achieved an SVR were followed for an average of 24 months (range 12-45 months).One hundred and nine patients (4.7%) developed HCC during the follow-up period. Risk factors for HCC were similar to those observed by the French group, although a smaller number of factors were identified in the Egyptian study: age, sex, serum albumin, AFP, and pretreatment fibrosis stage. Using these variables, a simple scoring system was then developed, which stratified patients into low-, medium- and high-risk groups with a good predictive accuracy.The 2-year cumulative incidence of HCC in these groups was 2.0%, 4.5%, and 10.3%, respectively. If validated, say the researchers, the simple scoring system could help to individualize HCC screening of HCV-infected patients after successful DAA treatment. "These three studies reflect the complexity of understanding hepatocarcinogenesis and refute the idea that cure of HCV is equal to eliminating the risk of liver cancer," said Dr Jordi Bruix, of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Spain, and EASL Governing Board member.Source: Eurekalert