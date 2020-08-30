Liver Cancer Treatment: New Findings

‘Nivolumab and ipilimumab led to clinically meaningful benefits and a manageable safety profile in patients with liver cancer previously treated with sorafenib.’

Median treatment durations were 7.4 months for atezolizumab, 6.9 months for bevacizumab and 2.8 months for sorafenib. Adverse events (AEs) of grade 3-4 were reported in 57% of patients receiving atezo+bev (n=329) and 55% of those receiving sorafenib (n=156). The most severe grade 5 AEs occurred in 5% and 6% of patients, respectively, and more patients receiving atezo+bev than sorafenib required corticosteroid treatment (12% vs 3%). The rate of immune-mediated hepatitis was comparable between treatments, while other AEs of special interest also occurred at similar rates and were mostly mild (grade 1-2).said Professor Michel Ducreux of the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in France.A combination of the multikinase inhibitor lenvatinib and pembrolizumab, an antiprogrammed death receptor-1 monoclonal antibody, has also been investigated in a Phase 1b study in a first-line population. Patients received lenvatinib 12 mg/day (8 mg/day if weighing <60 kg) and pembrolizumab 200 mg IV every 21 days. In an initial safety phase (Part 1) with six patients, there were no dose-limiting toxicities reported. A second phase (Part 2) included 80 patients as of 31 October 2019, with a median duration of treatment of 8.5 months and a median follow-up of 11.5 months. Median overall survival was 22.0 months (95% CI 14.6-not estimable) and median progression-free survival was 8.6 months (95% CI 6.9-9.7).The objective response rate was 43.8% (95% CI 32.7-55.3), with a median time to response of 2.4 months (range: 1.2-11.8) and a median duration of response of 12.6 months (95% CI 6.5-18.7). Disease control (defined as complete response + partial response + stable disease for ?5 weeks) was achieved in 83.8% (95% CI 73.8-91.1) of patients. Treatment-related AEs occurred in 95% of patients, including 35% who experienced serious adverse events and three fatalities.Encouraging results for patients with advanced HCC previously treated with sorafenib were also presented following a subgroup analysis of the CheckMate 040 trial. This study assessed the efficacy and safety of nivolumab + ipilimumab in three different dose combinations. In the cohort receiving ipilimumab at 3 mg/kg and nivolumab at 1 mg/kg, among 50 patients previously treated with sorafenib, the overall response rate was 32%, including 4 patients achieving complete response, and median overall survival was 22.8 months.This combination has been approved by the FDA as a second-line treatment after sorafenib. The results were further analyzed by duration of prior exposure to sorafenib (up to 6 months vs more than 6 months). Response rate (36% vs 29%), disease control rate (63% vs 46%), and median overall survival (25.5 vs 19.2 months) were numerically higher in the subgroup of patients with longer duration of prior sorafenib. However, less favorable disease characteristics at baseline in the subgroup with shorter duration of prior sorafenib may have had an impact on these outcomes.In terms of safety, treatment-related adverse events of any grade and grade 3 or higher were reported at similar rates. The same was true for liver toxicities although aspartate aminotransferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) elevations of grade 3 or higher were more frequent among patients with a shorter duration of prior sorafenib. The low numbers of patients in subgroups mean that a cautious interpretation of these data is warranted.said Professor Maria Reig of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Spain, and EASL Governing Board member. "Physicians have the responsibility and challenge to select the best sequential treatment for each individual patient.In this regard, EASL is committed to supporting patient organizations and physicians in this incredible and complex clinical decision-making challenge, which is conditioned not only by treatment and patient characteristics, but also geographical factors." ###Source: Eurekalert