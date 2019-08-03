medindia
New Ultrasound Approach for Thrombosis Prevention

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 8, 2019
Researchers from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) and the Russian National Research Center for Hematology (NRCH) have proposed a novel approach for the prevention of thrombosis.
In modern clinical practice, thrombolysis is performed when thrombi formed in blood vessels pose a threat to a patient's life. Thrombolytic procedures themselves are associated with a high risk, as they can cause acute bleeding. Sometimes the necessity of thrombolysis appears urgently, for example in myocardial infarction and stroke. In these cases, onset-to-treatment time is a key limitation of thrombolytic therapy efficiency. Therefore, the implementation of a technique for early diagnostics and monitoring of thrombus formation is a matter of great interest.

In the paper published in PLOS ONE, a new approach based on ultrasonic registration of blood coagulation in its early stages has been developed. Continuous ultrasonic monitoring of the blood's aggregate state was performed using the in vitro blood flow model. An injection of a fibrinolytic drug was performed automatically on the basis of ultrasonic data. The authors have shown that the ultrasonic monitoring technique allows detecting the stage of coagulation at which timely pharmacological intervention leads to a fast and complete dissolution of the fibrin clots being formed in blood flow.

According to the head of the research group, professor Georgy Guria of MIPT's living systems physics department, who also heads a laboratory at NRCH, "due to the progress in the field of compact ultrasonic sensors, our work opens new prospects for creation of wearable devices for timely medical assistance to patients with a high risk of thrombosis."

The authors are open for collaboration: guria@blood.ru

Source: Eurekalert

A blood clot (thrombus) in the deep venous system of the leg leads to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT is a major cause of morbidity and mortality.

Did you know that prolonged sitting can cause a blood clot? Or if that clot stuck in the lungs death ensues? Learn more about deep vein thrombosis from this ...

Stopping a wound from bleeding is essential for human health. Blood coagulation refers to the process of forming a clot to stop bleeding.

Patients who received immediate compression therapy were 20 percent less likely to develop residual vein occlusion and 8 percent less likely to suffer post thrombotic syndrome compared with those who did not receive immediate compression.

Doppler ultrasound scan is a non-invasive diagnostic procedure used to evaluate blood flow to our body. It is usually done for arms and legs, carotid arteries, brain and heart.

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Fetal heart ultrasound is used to view your unborn baby’s heart, assess fetal heart circulation, flow of blood in the various chambers of heart and fetal heartbeat.

Do you want to see your baby in your womb - watch it on 3D or 4D Ultrasound monitor. 3D and 4D Ultrasound is used to detect fetal abnormalities & growth.

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine

Transvaginal ultrasound/sonogram is used to examine uterus, ovaries, cervix and pelvic organs. Sonography images of transvaginal ultrasound procedure are clearer than abdominal ultrasound.

Ultrasound scan or sonogram uses sound waves to obtain images of the internal organs. Ultrasound scan is used during pregnancy and to examine breast, abdomen, renal and thyroid.

