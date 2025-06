Blood-Based Epigenetic Clock Tracks Aging Through Intrinsic Capacity

Blood-based epigenetic clock focuses on intrinsic capacity, enabling personalized health assessments.

Advancing Aging with the IC Clock

Researchers have developed a novel blood-based epigenetic clock that estimates an individual's biological age by measuring intrinsic capacity (IC) which encompasses six key functions crucial for healthy aging: mobility, cognition, mental health, vision, hearing, and nutrition/vitality. This innovative clock, known as the IC Clock, has the potential to revolutionize aging research and healthcare. By focusing on intrinsic capacity, it provides a more comprehensive understanding of the aging process (). The IC Clock was developed by scientists at the Buck, IHU Health Age (France) in collaboration with the French INSERM and University de Montpellier, reflecting a growing alliance between US and European researchers to advance the science of healthy longevity. Collaborators began developing the IC Clock by utilizing data from the INSPIRE-T cohort consisting of 1000 individuals (age 20 to 102) in and around Toulouse, France with follow-up over 4 years out of 10 so far. In addition to data based on physical and cognitive function as well as lifestyle factors, researchers also had access to biospecimens including blood, urine, saliva, and dental plaque that are collected annually.The IC Clock uses, a molecular signal found in blood or saliva, to assess IC non-invasively. After training the new model on data from the INSPIRE-T cohort, the team validated it using the Framingham Heart Study, a long-term, ongoing cardiovascular cohort study of residents of the city of Framingham, Massachusetts. Furman says the IC Clock, which factors in all of the currently recognized hallmarks of aging, outperformed all first- and second-generation aging clocks in predicting overall mortality. He also noted that the research found links between higher IC Clock scores and better immune system performance, reduced inflammation and healthier lifestyle choices , suggesting that this measure taps into the core biology of aging and could be useful in the assessment of longevity-promoting interventions.Furman’s team is developing a dried-blood spot solution for the IC Clock, which would reduce the need for labor intensive clinic visits, making the IC Clock useful for assessing functional decline in low-and-middle income countries. “If we can offer a scalable, affordable molecular level tool to assess functional decline, the IC Clock could help clinicians, researchers, and policy makers better identify at-risk individuals and tailor interventions that promote a longer healthier life.Whilehas adopted a decline in IC as a diagnostic for aging, thehas yet to tackle the issue, creating what some see as a bottleneck in efforts to get clinical treatments approved to address biological aging . Furman thinks the IC Clock could provide a way to end the long-standing argument as to whether aging should be classified as a disease. “We hope the IC Clock will ultimately enable the FDA to approve treatments that would improve health and function in older adults.”The IC Clock will be utilized in the XPRIZE Healthspan competition. The Buck and colleagues from Hospital-University Institute HealthAge at the University of Toulouse, have been named semifinalists for the 7-year, $101 million global competition, which is aimed at revolutionizing how we approach human aging. Competing teams are tasked with developing and testing modalities that restore muscle, cognition, and immune function by a minimum ofyears, with an ambitious goal ofyears, in persons agedyears, in one year or less. The Buck-Toulouse team is proposing a hybrid intervention that combines taking a daily ketone ester with a personalized intervention called ICOPE-INTENSE, which spans exercise, cognitive training, nutrition and more. The IC Clock will be used to track and analyze responses among participants. ICOPE-INTENSE is the most robust non-drug intervention to date designed to improve Intrinsic Capacity.Source-Eurekalert