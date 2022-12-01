About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Bisphenol A (BPA) Exposure Linked to Fetal Brain Development

by Colleen Fleiss on January 12, 2022 at 11:22 PM
Font : A-A+

Bisphenol A (BPA) Exposure Linked to Fetal Brain Development

Bisphenol A (BPA) exposure via the placenta negatively impacts fetal brain development, stated scientists at the University of Missouri.

Cheryl Rosenfeld, a professor of biomedical sciences in the College of Veterinary Medicine, and colleagues propose more attention should be placed on how this temporary organ affects fetal brain development.

Advertisement


"The placenta is only a temporary organ that aids in the exchange of nutrients and waste between mother and child during pregnancy, but how the placenta responds to toxicants like BPA during pregnancy can lead to long-term health consequences," Rosenfeld said. "We focused on the role of microRNAs within the placenta, which are known to be key mediators in regulating cellular functions, including neural development, and the identification of certain markers for cancer."

Rosenfeld suspects the microRNAs are playing a role in how the effects of BPA exposure can lead to neurological disorders later in life.

"These microRNAs can be packaged inside extracellular vesicles and can be transported to distant organs within the body," Rosenfeld said. "We're assuming that by changing the pattern of microRNAs in the placenta, these small molecules can then reach the brain, resulting in harmful effects. Even before the brain's neurons are developed, these microRNA packages may already be guiding fetal brain development. These changes may even be different in female versus male fetuses."
Advertisement

BPA is used in many household items such as plastic water bottles and food containers, and the epoxy coating of metal food cans. Exposure can occur during the simple act of microwaving food inside polycarbonate plastic food containers. While recent efforts have begun toward making products "BPA free," the more than decade-long debate surrounding what's considered safe levels of BPA exposure continues. Numerous studies have looked into possible related health consequences, including neurobehavioral disorders, diabetes, obesity and various reproductive deficiencies.

Rosenfeld believes microRNAs' changes in the placenta could also be used as an early diagnostic biomarker for BPA exposure.

"By identifying the relationship between these microRNAs and fetal brain development through BPA exposure, targeted therapies could eventually be developed to help prevent or reverse some of the harmful effects of BPA exposure that occur due to these microRNAs," Rosenfeld said.

Future plans for this work include examining the relationship between the placenta and the brain outside of the body through using cell culture systems.

This latest discovery continues a more than decade-long interest by Rosenfeld on the effects of BPA exposure. Her most recent focus on the relationship between the placenta and the brain could help scientists with developing a foundation for an early step in translational medicine, or research that aims to improve human health by determining the relevance of animal science discoveries to people. "MiRNA changes in the mouse placenta due to bisphenol A exposure," was published in Epigenomics. Co-authors include Jiude Mao, Jessica Kinkade and Nathan Bivens at MU. Funding was provided by a grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (1R01ES025547). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the funding agency.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Artificial Intelligence Model Predicts Risk of Future Heart ...
Skin Cells That Contribute to Diabetic Foot Ulcers Mapped >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Smallpox
Smallpox
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Ataxia Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
BPA Substitutes May Up High Blood Pressure Risk
BPA Substitutes May Up High Blood Pressure Risk
High Blood Pressure Alert: Hazardous chemicals used to replace BPA may increase your blood pressure ...
BPA-Free Plastic May Not be Safe: Study
BPA-Free Plastic May Not be Safe: Study
Using BPA-free plastic products could be as harmful to health, including a developing brain as ......
BPA Exposure in the Womb Linked to Wheezing
BPA Exposure in the Womb Linked to Wheezing
Exposure to BPA in the womb was found to be linked to wheezing and poorer lung function in ......
Exposure to Plastic Chemical BPA during Pregnancy Can Alter Circadian Rhythms
Exposure to Plastic Chemical BPA during Pregnancy Can Alter Circadian Rhythms
Pregnant women exposed to high levels of plastic chemical bisphenol A (BPA) are more likely to have ...
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children
Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children
Nutrition plays an important role in cognitive development of children. Various mental assessment sc...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close