medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Exposure to Plastic Chemical BPA during Pregnancy Can Alter Circadian Rhythms

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 25, 2019 at 10:58 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Exposure to toxic chemicals in plastic during pregnancy can lead to changes in circadian rhythms, reports a new study.
Exposure to Plastic Chemical BPA during Pregnancy Can Alter Circadian Rhythms
Exposure to Plastic Chemical BPA during Pregnancy Can Alter Circadian Rhythms

Exposure to the widely used chemical bisphenol A (BPA) during pregnancy, even at levels lower than the regulated "safe" human exposure level, can lead to changes in circadian rhythms, according to a mice study to be presented Monday at ENDO 2019, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in New Orleans, La. The researchers report these changes may be a contributing factor in hyperactivity seen in BPA-exposed mice.

"The hypothalamus, which we have identified as a brain region that is particularly susceptible to developmental disruption by BPA, contains the site of the clock cells that govern daily rhythms throughout the body," said researcher Deborah Kurrasch, Ph.D., Associate Professor at the University of Calgary in Calgary, Canada.

"We have shown in previous research that BPA exposure in utero can cause defects to the development of hypothalamic nuclei and hyperactivity, and here we explored whether a shift in circadian biology might explain why the animals moved more."

BPA is a chemical that is added to many commercial products, including water bottles, paper receipts, can liners and food storage containers. It is known as an endocrine-disrupting chemical--a chemical that interferes with the body's hormones.

Many animals and human epidemiological studies have demonstrated a link between BPA exposure and adverse health outcomes, Kurrasch noted. "Despite this considerable scientific evidence, governmental agencies around the world, including in the United States, Canada, and Europe, declare BPA to be safe," she said. One reason for this disparity is a lack of evidence BPA can affect brain development. "We wanted to provide that evidence," she said.

The study started with two groups of pregnant mice. One group ate regular food while the second group ate food containing low doses of BPA. The babies of these mice were grown to 12 weeks of age, then separated and housed singly in a specialized light-controlled environment. Their sleep/wake cycles and activity were closely monitored over four months.

The mouse pups were kept in a cycle of 12 hours of light and 12 hours of dark for four weeks, and a 24-hour dark cycle for another four weeks. During the 24-hour dark cycle, the pups were subjected to light pulses to examine their ability to adjust their rhythms in response to unexpected stimuli.

The researchers found the mouse pups exposed to low-dose BPA during gestation were significantly more active during the half-light, half-dark days, especially during the last third of the dark period. Disruptions of circadian rhythms were exaggerated in the 24-hour dark cycle.

BPA-exposed mouse pups appear to adapt more quickly to new conditions, both in the shift from half-dark, half-light to total darkness, and in response to short-term light pulses during the total dark cycle.

BPA-exposed mice exhibited alterations in their daily patterns and timing of activity, indicating disrupted circadian signaling. The researchers also observed that these effects were more pronounced when the animals were placed in 24-hour darkness.

"Overall, we conclude that low-dose gestational BPA exposure alters circadian rhythms under various conditions, and that this may be a contributing factor to the observed hyperactivity in BPA-exposed mice." Kurrasch said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

BPA Free Plastics May Increase Reproductive Problems

BPA Substitute may be toxic as BPA and chemicals in BPA-free plastics could trigger reproductive problems, finds a new mice study.

Exposure to Plastic Chemicals during Pregnancy Can Affect Ovarian Function

Prenatal exposure to plastic chemicals such as bisphenol A (BPA) can pose a real threat to human ovarian function.

Plastic Chemical Bisphenol A (BPA) may Reduce Cognitive Skills

Prenatal or early exposure of your children to Bisphenol A (BPA) - the plastic chemical may harm brain development as well as reduce cognitive function

Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags

Plastic bags are silently killing our planet. Finding eco-friendly substitutes to plastic bags can be the best solution to keep our environment clean and green. So, just say 'No' to plastic bags and grab these 7 eco-friendly bags to get rid of ...

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Pregnancy and Antenatal Care AIDS and Pregnancy 

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Things You Should Know About Tampons

Health Benefits of Beans

Psychological Defense Mechanisms
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive