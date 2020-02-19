medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

BPA-Free Plastic May Not be Safe: Study

by Iswarya on  February 19, 2020 at 11:59 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

BPA-free labels on plastic bottles may serve as a reassurance that the product is safe to drink out of. But a new study adds to growing evidence that BPA-free alternatives may not be as safe as customers think. The findings of the study are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
BPA-Free Plastic May Not be Safe: Study
BPA-Free Plastic May Not be Safe: Study

For decades, scientists have studied BPA extensively in animal models with results indicating the chemical plays a role in early pregnancy loss, placental diseases, and various negative health outcomes after birth. As these adverse health effects have become more widely known, companies have turned to use alternative chemicals to develop plastic products -- namely water bottles and food containers -- and often labeling them "BPA-free." However, MU scientist Cheryl Rosenfeld warns these chemical alternatives, such as bisphenol S (BPS), still aren't safe for people to use.

Show Full Article


In the study, Rosenfeld and her colleagues focused on examining the effects of BPS on a mouse's placenta. She said the placenta serves as a historical record of what an unborn child faces while in the womb; the placenta also can transfer whatever the mother might be exposed to in her blood, such as harmful chemicals, into the developing child.

"Synthetic chemicals like BPS can penetrate through the maternal placenta, so whatever is circulating in the mother's blood can easily be transferred to the developing child," said Rosenfeld, a professor of biomedical sciences in the College of Veterinary Medicine, investigator in the Bond Life Sciences Center, and research faculty member for the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurobehavioral Disorders at MU. "This mouse model is the best model we have now to simulate the possible effects of BPS during human pregnancy because the placenta has a similar structure in both mice and humans."

Rosenfeld adds that the placenta serves as a primary source of serotonin for fetal brain development in both mice and humans. Serotonin, while commonly associated with the feeling of happiness, is a natural chemical that can impact a person's functions, including their emotions and physical activities such as sleeping, eating and digesting food.

"The placenta responds to both natural chemicals as well as synthetic chemicals that the body misinterprets as natural chemicals, but the body doesn't have the ability to mitigate the detrimental effects of such industrial-made chemicals," Rosenfeld said. "More importantly, these chemicals have the ability to lower the placenta's serotonin production. Lower levels of serotonin can compromise fetal brain development because, during this critical time in development, the brain relies on the placenta to produce serotonin. Thus, developmental exposure to BPA or even its substitute, BPS, can lead to longstanding health consequences."

Rosenfeld's research is an example of an early step in translational medicine or research that aims to improve human health by determining the relevance of animal science discoveries to people. This research can provide the foundation for precision medicine or personalized human health care. Precision medicine will be a key component of the NextGen Precision Health Initiative -- the University of Missouri System's top priority -- by helping to accelerate medical breakthroughs for both patients in Missouri and beyond.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

BPA Exposure in the Womb Linked to Wheezing

Exposure to BPA in the womb was found to be linked to wheezing and poorer lung function in children, stated new study.

BPA Free Plastics May Increase Reproductive Problems

BPA Substitute may be toxic as BPA and chemicals in BPA-free plastics could trigger reproductive problems, finds a new mice study.

Exposure to Plastic Chemical BPA during Pregnancy Can Alter Circadian Rhythms

Pregnant women exposed to high levels of plastic chemical bisphenol A (BPA) are more likely to have altered circadian rhythms, reveals a new study.

Group of Potentially Safer Substitutes for BPA Identified

Like other endocrine disrupting chemicals, bisphenol A or endocrine disrupting chemicals, affects the body by interacting with the hormonal or endocrine system.

Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Dental Braces

Drinking Coffee can Boost Your Bone Health

Check Out the Goodness Hidden Behind Chocolate Chemistry
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive