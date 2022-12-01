Skin Cells That Contribute to Diabetic Foot Ulcers Mapped

To better understand what causes diabetic foot ulcers, researchers using a leading-edge technology known as single-cell RNA-sequencing analysis had mapped the cellular landscape in diabetic foot ulcers of healers and non-healers.
The study conducted by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) researchers provides deep insight into cell function and disease development by revealing gene expression in individual cells in tissues comprised of various cell types.
"Various cell types, including endothelial cells, fibroblasts, keratinocytes and immune cells, play an important role in the wound healing process but little is understood about their involvement in impaired wound healing in diabetic foot ulcers," said co-corresponding author Aristidis Veves, DSc, MD, director of the Rongxiang Xu, MD, Center for Regenerative Therapeutics and research director of the Joslin-Beth Israel Deaconess Foot Center.
This work was funded in part by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). To see a complete list of funders, coauthors and disclosures, read the full study published in Nature Communications.
Source: Eurekalert