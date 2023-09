Bangladesh Grapples With Dengue Crisis as Death Toll Surpasses 900

The number of reported dengue fever cases in Bangladesh this year has reached 187,725, with the death toll exceeding 900 individuals, according to data from the health department.



DGHS Reports Surge in Dengue Cases with 16 New Deaths in Bangladesh

According to the DGHS, 63,917 dengue cases were recorded so far in September, after 71,976 in August and 43,854 in July. The South Asian country recorded 16 more deaths and 3,008 more dengue infections in the last 24 hours.The total number of recovered patients so far this year in the country stood at 176,346, said the DGHS.