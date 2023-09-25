Bangladesh Grapples With Dengue Crisis as Death Toll Surpasses 900

The number of reported dengue fever cases in Bangladesh this year has reached 187,725, with the death toll exceeding 900 individuals, according to data from the health department.
DGHS Reports Surge in Dengue Cases with 16 New Deaths in BangladeshAccording to the DGHS, 63,917 dengue cases were recorded so far in September, after 71,976 in August and 43,854 in July. The South Asian country recorded 16 more deaths and 3,008 more dengue infections in the last 24 hours.
The total number of recovered patients so far this year in the country stood at 176,346, said the DGHS.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a division of the Ministry of Health, has released data indicating that a total of 909 deaths have been reported in Bangladesh. These fatalities are distributed as follows: 316 in September, 342 in August, and 204 in July.
Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk country prone to the mosquito-borne disease.
Source: IANS
