Bangladesh Grapples With Dengue Crisis as Death Toll Surpasses 900

by Colleen Fleiss on September 25, 2023 at 9:29 PM
The number of reported dengue fever cases in Bangladesh this year has reached 187,725, with the death toll exceeding 900 individuals, according to data from the health department.

DGHS Reports Surge in Dengue Cases with 16 New Deaths in Bangladesh

According to the DGHS, 63,917 dengue cases were recorded so far in September, after 71,976 in August and 43,854 in July. The South Asian country recorded 16 more deaths and 3,008 more dengue infections in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered patients so far this year in the country stood at 176,346, said the DGHS.

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk country prone to the mosquito-borne disease.

Source: IANS
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Quiz on Dengue

Dengue is an endemic problem in several countries including India. Check if you know enough about this deadly disease by taking this quiz.
Breakthrough in Mosquitoes for Fighting Dengue Fever

Ae. aegypti mosquitoes are carriers of "arthropod-borne" or "arbo-" viruses, which encompass the dengue virus, yellow fever virus, Zika virus, and chikungunya virus.
