The number of dengue cases in Patna has been rising over the past few days, with 15 to 20 people admitted to hospitals daily. On Thursday, the city commemorated the first dengue-related death of the season (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). Unfortunately, Aryan Kumar of Patna City, a severely ill dengue patient hospitalized at NMCH, passed away on Thursday. The district infectious disease control officer, Dr. Subhash Chandra Prasad, stated that this is the first dengue-related death in Bihar this session. In Patna, from January 1 to August 29, there were 240 dengue cases.
Public Health Initiatives in Controlling Dengue OutbreaksAs a result, to reduce the risk of mosquito breeding and stop the disease from spreading, the health department is collaborating closely with the Patna Municipal Corporation and other district authorities to do spraying operations in the impacted regions. Since January, the state has recorded 656 positive cases throughout this monsoon season. Most cases surfaced during the monsoon season in July and August.
Dr Prasad stated: “During every monsoon season, we observe a surge in dengue cases. Therefore, we have established dedicated dengue wards in every hospital and medical college in Patna to provide free treatment to patients.”
Management of Dengue Fever in HospitalsSix patients are now admitted to the 55-bed dengue unit at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). Similar to this, dengue wards have been created at Sadar Hospital, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), and Patna AIIMS.
Patients with dengue usually have high fevers, which can have a major effect on platelet counts and quickly cause them to drop. A patient is far more likely to experience internal bleeding if their platelet count is less than 25,000.
