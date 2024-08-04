Bihar Reports 24 New Dengue Cases



‘The #Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits #dengue, is a day-biting mosquito. Unlike most #mosquitoes that are active at dusk and dawn, these mosquitoes prefer to bite during daylight hours. #Bihar ’

Dengue: New Insights

In the past 24 hours, Bihar has reported 24 new dengue cases, pushing the total count of vector-borne diseases to 299 this year. The surge underscores the urgent need for enhanced preventive measures and public awareness to combat this growing health crisis.Of the fresh cases, nine cases were recorded in Sampat Chak, Patna City, Patliputra, Bankipur, and Kankarbagh, bringing the total number of infections in Patna to 68 this year.Four cases were reported from Muzaffarpur, three in Gaya, two each in Vaishali and Nalanda, and one each in Saran, Khagaria, Begusarai and Nawada.The health department has issued instructions to all medical colleges and government hospitals to ensure they have adequate supplies of medicines. Administrations of medical colleges and Sadar hospitals across all 38 districts have been directed to prepare dedicated wards for the patients of vector-borne diseases.Dengue fever () is a mosquito-borne viral infection prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions. Caused by the dengue virus, it is transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding.In severe cases, it can develop into dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, which can be fatal. Preventive measures, such as mosquito control and public awareness, are crucial to combating the spread of dengue.Additionally, municipal bodies have been instructed to take precautionary measures, such as sprinkling anti-larva medicines in areas prone to mosquito breeding and using smoke guns to sanitise localities.Sunil Kumar, a prominent general physician based in Patna, said, "The symptoms of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya include high fever, body pain, and vomiting. Patients exhibiting symptoms of vector-borne diseases, such as high fever, body pain, and vomiting, should consult doctors for further diagnosis. It is crucial to monitor platelet count in these cases and get proper treatment."Source-IANS