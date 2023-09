Projected Growth: Psychedelic Drug Market Anticipated to Hit $7.2 Billion by 2029

New Small-Molecule Drug SPL-026 Anticipates 2027 US and 2028 EU Launch

This guidance outlines key considerations in nonclinical, clinical, and safety data, offering insights into the FDA's forthcoming evaluation of drug applications, anticipated to commence in the near future."By 2029, the top three psychedelic drugs -- Atai Life Sciences/Otsuka Pharmaceutical's PCN-101, Cybin's CYB-003 and Small Pharma's SPL-026 -- are projected to represent 52 per cent of the market's forecasted sales," said Kevin Marcaida, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement. CYB-003, a small-molecule drug that is indicated for major depressive disorder, is expected to launch in the US in December 2027 and is forecast to generate $1.4 billion in sales in 2029.SPL-026 is also a small-molecule drug. It is expected to launch in the US in 2027 and in the EU in 2028 and generate $0.9 billion in sales in 2029.The benefits of psychedelics may go beyond therapeutic applications. According to a study at John Hopkins University, psychedelics are uniquely positioned compared to conventional treatments.A single psychedelic treatment may offer immediate, cost-effective, and lasting therapeutic benefits for up to one year.In comparison, conventional treatments such as psychotherapy require several treatments throughout the course of one year alongside specialist support from a medical professional, which is both costly and time-consuming."The FDA's publication of guidance pertaining to psychedelic clinical trials marks a pivotal milestone, emphasizing their openness to removing development barriers. This landmark development could galvanize drug development efforts and catalyze further reforms aimed at expediting the psychedelics clinical trial process," Marcaida said.Source: IANS