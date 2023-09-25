About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Projected Growth: Psychedelic Drug Market Anticipated to Hit $7.2 Billion by 2029

by Colleen Fleiss on September 25, 2023 at 10:17 PM
The psychedelic drug market is poised for remarkable expansion, with a projected surge to $7.2 billion by 2029, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55 percent. Psychedelics belong to a category of hallucinogenic substances known for their primary ability to induce altered mental states and an apparent expansion of consciousness.

Clinical Depression


Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in their lives. Symptoms of clinical depression include sleep disorder, loss of appetite.
This ascent is propelled by favorable regulatory developments, including pioneering clinical trial guidelines from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These guidelines, crafted in response to promising psychedelic clinical results in mental health disorders, position psychedelics as beacons of hope in the field, revealed the report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company. Psychedelic drugs, known for their psychoactive properties, stimulate the formation of fresh neural pathways.

Psychedelics Targeting 5-HT2A Receptors Show Promise in Mental Health Care

By targeting serotonin 5-HT2A receptors, they inhibit the default mode network (DMN), responsible for mood and perception, thereby altering conventional thought patterns and potentially offering therapeutic advantages in mental health care. Promising psychedelics have grappled with clinical trial challenges and FDA approval hurdles due to ambiguous guidelines. In June 2023, the FDA unveiled draft guidance for conducting psychedelic clinical trials, marking a significant stride toward potential regulatory acceptance in the US.

This guidance outlines key considerations in nonclinical, clinical, and safety data, offering insights into the FDA's forthcoming evaluation of drug applications, anticipated to commence in the near future."By 2029, the top three psychedelic drugs -- Atai Life Sciences/Otsuka Pharmaceutical's PCN-101, Cybin's CYB-003 and Small Pharma's SPL-026 -- are projected to represent 52 per cent of the market's forecasted sales," said Kevin Marcaida, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement. CYB-003, a small-molecule drug that is indicated for major depressive disorder, is expected to launch in the US in December 2027 and is forecast to generate $1.4 billion in sales in 2029.

New Small-Molecule Drug SPL-026 Anticipates 2027 US and 2028 EU Launch

SPL-026 is also a small-molecule drug. It is expected to launch in the US in 2027 and in the EU in 2028 and generate $0.9 billion in sales in 2029.The benefits of psychedelics may go beyond therapeutic applications. According to a study at John Hopkins University, psychedelics are uniquely positioned compared to conventional treatments.
Quiz on Depression


The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this affliction to help ourselves or our loved ones to cope and, hopefully, resolve it. How well do you know the facts about depression? Take this quiz and f
A single psychedelic treatment may offer immediate, cost-effective, and lasting therapeutic benefits for up to one year.In comparison, conventional treatments such as psychotherapy require several treatments throughout the course of one year alongside specialist support from a medical professional, which is both costly and time-consuming.

"The FDA's publication of guidance pertaining to psychedelic clinical trials marks a pivotal milestone, emphasizing their openness to removing development barriers. This landmark development could galvanize drug development efforts and catalyze further reforms aimed at expediting the psychedelics clinical trial process," Marcaida said.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Depression Calculator


A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.
Foods to Beat Depression


Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top foods that can help fight depression.
