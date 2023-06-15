About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Automated Phone Tasks can Predict Early Signs of Alzheimer's Disease

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on June 15, 2023 at 11:32 PM
Font : A-A+

Automated Phone Tasks can Predict Early Signs of Alzheimer's Disease

A brief, simulated task of navigating a phone menu can detect the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease through the earliest changes in daily functioning activities. The findings published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, could help inform prevention trials testing treatments for Alzheimers disease.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Diseases Related to Old Age

Diseases Related to Old Age


Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.
Advertisement


This test is a more objective assessment of an aspect of daily functioning as opposed to our typical way of using a questionnaire filled out by somebody who knows the individual well (1 Trusted Source
Early risk assessment for Alzheimer's disease

Go to source). To conduct the study, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at McLean Hospital, used the Harvard Automated Phone Task (APT).

This test includes three tasks an older person may encounter on a phone menu, including refilling a prescription, calling a health insurance company to select a new primary care physician, and handling a banking transaction.

What if Phone can Help Predict the Early Signs of Alzheimer's Disease?

The test, which was developed and validated at the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment at Brigham and MGH, asks participants to navigate an interactive voice response system to complete these tasks.
Watch Out: Being Too Kind May Up Alzheimer

Watch Out: Being Too Kind May Up Alzheimer's Disease in Elderly


Being too kind is bad for older people's brain health. Kind and more agreeable elderly people are more likely to develop memory-robbing diseases like Alzheimer's disease and dementia, reveals a new study.
Advertisement

The participants and their study partner, who is someone who knows them well, also completed other assessments about a variety of daily activities, followed by standard cognitive testing and brain scans that show amyloid and tau pathology in different regions of the brain.

Just under a third of the clinically normal participants (without cognitive impairment) showed evidence of elevated amyloid and tau in their brains and had trouble with the more challenging tasks of the daily functioning assessment (2 Trusted Source
Associations of the Harvard Automated Phone Task and Alzheimer's Disease Pathology in Cognitively Normal Older Adults: Preliminary Findings

Go to source).

This is notable because most people with Alzheimer's disease will start with short-term memory difficulties, word-finding difficulties, and issues with a sense of direction. They may also have decreased motivation, depression, irritability, and anxiety.

The assessment only represents a small part of daily functioning that not everyone utilizes. The study was also limited by a lack of diversity among the participants: 86 percent of the participants were white, and 97 percent were non-Hispanic.

Future studies will be needed to determine if these findings may be replicated in more representative study populations and if, over a longer period, associations with difficulty completing the simpler tasks emerge.

Having a task like the Harvard APT could better capture an individual's overall ability to complete complex everyday tasks rather than the questionnaires that are given to patients and their informants to better understand the preclinical stages of Alzheimer's disease.

References :
  1. Early risk assessment for Alzheimer's disease - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1016/j.jalz.2009.01.019)
  2. Associations of the Harvard Automated Phone Task and Alzheimer's Disease Pathology in Cognitively Normal Older Adults: Preliminary Findings - (https://content.iospress.com/articles/journal-of-alzheimers-disease/jad220885)

Source: Eurekalert
Scientists Look Deeper into Brain Function

Scientists Look Deeper into Brain Function


Human Brain Project (HBP) researchers have proposed a new concept to discover the 'operational functions' of brain areas.
Advertisement

New Approach to Slow Alzheimer’s Disease Progression Identified

New Approach to Slow Alzheimer’s Disease Progression Identified


Small molecule called cambinol blocks the transfer of tau aggregates from cell to cell. The study could help lay the groundwork for therapies to treat Alzheimer's.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Senior Health News

Walking: The Route to Delaying Alzheimer's Disease

Walking: The Route to Delaying Alzheimer's Disease

Regular walking can delay Alzheimer's disease by strengthening the links in and between brain networks, according to a recent study.
Calorie Restriction Prevents Age-Related Memory Loss

Calorie Restriction Prevents Age-Related Memory Loss

New study evaluated the effects of calorie restriction on memory in aged male Wistar rats, as well as those on brain structure changes, neurogenesis, and inflammation.
Why Do Prescription Opioids Impact Cognitive Function in Older Adults?

Why Do Prescription Opioids Impact Cognitive Function in Older Adults?

Seniors who received opioids over an average of 7.5 years were found to experience 20% increased chance of developing cognitive impairment.
How Does Parathyroidectomy Affect Kidney Function in Older Adults?

How Does Parathyroidectomy Affect Kidney Function in Older Adults?

Physicians must discuss the probable benefit of early parathyroidectomy to decrease kidney disease risk and related complications.
Phototherapy May Enhance Cognitive Function in Dementia

Phototherapy May Enhance Cognitive Function in Dementia

Phototherapy or exposure to bright light therapy may be one of the most promising non-pharmacological interventions that improve dementia symptoms.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Automated Phone Tasks can Predict Early Signs of Alzheimer's Disease Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests