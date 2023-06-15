About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Link Between Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Stroke

by Colleen Fleiss on June 15, 2023 at 11:32 PM
Link Between Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Stroke

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) condition is associated with stroke, revealed study (1 Trusted Source
Long-term Risk of Stroke in Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease: A Population-Based, Sibling-Controlled Cohort Study, 1969 - 2019

Go to source).

Inflammatory bowel disease causes chronic inflammation of the intestines. It includes Crohns disease, ulcerative colitis and unclassified inflammatory bowel disease.

Stroke

Stroke


Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
"These results show that people with inflammatory bowel disease and their doctors should be aware of this long-term increased risk," said study author Jiangwei Sun, PhD, of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. "Screening and management of stroke risk factors may be more urgent in people with IBD."

Stroke Risk in Irritable Bowel Disease Patients

The study involved 85,006 people with IBD confirmed with a biopsy. They were each matched with up to five people of the same birth year, sex and county of residence who did not have IBD, for a total of 406,987 people.

During an average follow-up of 12 years, 3,720 of the people with IBD had a stroke, compared with 15,599 of the people who did not have IBD, which is a rate of 32.6 per 10,000 person years for those with IBD compared to 27.7 for those without IBD. Person-years represent both the number of people in the study and the amount of time each person spends in the study.
Quiz on Stroke

Quiz on Stroke


Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the incidence of stroke can be brought down to a great extent by leading a healthy lifestyle. Here is a quiz that tests if you know enough about this disabling
When researchers accounted for other factors that could affect stroke risk, such as heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity, they found that people with IBD were 13% more likely to have a stroke than those without IBD. Researchers found that the increased risk was mainly due to ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, rather than hemorrhagic stroke, a stroke caused by bleeding in the brain.

Because both IBD and stroke have some genetic components predisposing people to the disease, researchers also included in the study full siblings of the people with IBD. The 101,082 siblings had no history of IBD or stroke at the beginning of the study. Consistent with the main results, people with IBD had a higher risk of stroke than their siblings without IBD. Their overall risk was 11% higher.

A limitation of the study was that the criteria for diagnosing inflammatory bowel disease and stroke have changed over the study period, which could affect the results. Also, researchers did not have complete information on all factors that could affect stroke risk, such as diet, smoking and alcohol consumption.

Reference :
Source: Eurekalert
The Splendid Stomach - Animation

The Splendid Stomach - Animation


Stomach is the organ where food is mixed, stored and partially digested.
Top 10 Facts on Stroke

Top 10 Facts on Stroke


Strokes occur when the blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. It is imperative to detect the signs of a stroke and rush the patient to the hospital at once.
