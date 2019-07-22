medindia

Autistic Kids More Likely to be Bullied at Home and at School

by Iswarya on  July 22, 2019 at 12:59 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kids with autism are more likely to be bullied by both their siblings and their classmates, leaving them with no respite from victimization, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Autism and Developmental Disorders.
Autistic Kids More Likely to be Bullied at Home and at School
Autistic Kids More Likely to be Bullied at Home and at School

The researchers also found that children with Autism are more likely to be both the victims and perpetrators of sibling bullying compared to those without Autism.

Show Full Article


The study used data from the Millennium Cohort Study to investigate sibling bullying in a sample of over 8,000 children, more than 231 of which had Autism.

The children were asked questions about how often they were picked on or hurt on purpose by their siblings and peers and how often they were the perpetrators of such acts.

The study revealed that, at the age of 11 years, two-thirds of children with Autism reported being involved in some form of sibling bullying, compared to half of the children without Autism.

While there was a decrease in bullying for children in both groups by the time they reached the age of 14 years, there were still differences in the specific types of involvement. Children with Autism were still more likely to be involved in two-way sibling bullying, as a victim and a perpetrator.

Lead author of the study, Dr. Umar Toseeb from the Department of Education at the University of York, said: "Children with Autism experience difficulties with social interaction and communication, which may have implications for their relationships with siblings.

"From an evolutionary perspective, siblings may be considered competitors for parental resources such as affection, attention and material goods - children with Autism might get priority access to these limited parental resources leading to conflict and bullying between siblings."

The parents of the children involved in the study were asked questions about their children's emotional and behavioral difficulties, focusing on things like whether their child was unhappy, downhearted and restless.

According to the research, those children involved in sibling bullying, irrespective of whether they had Autism or not, were more likely to experience emotional and behavioral difficulties both in the long and short term.

Because sibling bullying disproportionately affects children with Autism, the researchers are calling for more resources to help children with Autism, and their parents identify and deal with bullying behaviors in the home, particularly earlier in childhood.

Dr. Toseeb added: "Parents should be aware of the potential long term consequences of sibling bullying on children's mental health and wellbeing.

"Persistent conflicts between siblings may be indicative of sibling bullying, and this should not be viewed as a normal part of growing up."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents

Bullying is a harmful action (physical or psychological) carried out by a child against another. It is usually repetitive and unprovoked.

AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our 'Junk' DNA

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), a team of researchers has shown that mutations in 'junk' DNA can cause autism. Junk DNA mutations affect the expression of genes in the brain including those genes directly responsible for neurodevelopment and ...

World Autism Awareness Day: 'Assistive Technologies, Active Participation'

World Autism Awareness Day is being celebrated on 2nd April 2019, which aims to generate awareness about autism. Assistive technologies will enable people with autism to lead a better life.

Are Antipsychotic Drugs Safe for Autism Kids?

Children with intellectual difficulty or autism are more prone to Depression and Injury, finds a new study.

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Autism Height and Weight-Kids Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Initiating Dialysis with Higher Kidney Function may Pose Death Risk in Children

Home Remedies for Hot Flashes

Novel Technique Eradicates Disease-causing Mosquitoes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive