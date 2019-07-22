medindia

Preschoolers With ADHD Have Impaired School Readiness

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 22, 2019 at 1:24 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

School readiness is much less in preschoolers with symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder than other children of similar age, reveals new research.
Preschoolers With ADHD Have Impaired School Readiness
Preschoolers With ADHD Have Impaired School Readiness

The study, which will be published online July 21 in Pediatrics, is among the first to comprehensively examine school readiness in young children with ADHD. Several previous studies have addressed academic difficulties in school-aged children with ADHD, but few studies have investigated whether these children start school behind their peers.

Show Full Article


"We were pretty surprised at the proportion of kids within the ADHD group who were not school-ready," said the study's senior author, Irene Loe, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics. Seventy-nine percent of children with ADHD had impaired school readiness compared with 13 percent of children in a control group, the study found. "It's a really high number," Loe said.

The study's lead author is Hannah Perrin, MD, who was a fellow in developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Stanford when the research was done.

The main symptoms of ADHD -- inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity -- can be normal in toddlers, and these behaviors sometimes persist into the preschool years even in children who will not ultimately meet the diagnostic criteria for ADHD. This makes the disorder difficult to diagnose in preschoolers. "A lot of these kids are not identified until they're really having a lot of trouble in the school setting," Loe said.

The study included 93 children, all of whom were 4 or 5 years old. Nearly all had attended or were currently enrolled in preschool, and some were enrolled in kindergarten. The ADHD group included 45 children who previously had been diagnosed with the disorder or were identified by their parents as having significant levels of ADHD symptoms. The comparison group consisted of 48 children without ADHD. The researchers tested all the children to confirm their levels of ADHD symptoms.

The researchers conducted tests and administered parent questionnaires to measure five areas of the children's functioning: physical well-being and motor development; social and emotional development; approaches to learning; language development; and cognition and general knowledge. "Approaches to learning" included measures of executive function, which is a person's ability to prioritize actions and tasks and exercise self-control to regulate behavior and meet long-term goals.

Children were considered impaired in an area of functioning if their assessment scores in that area were more than one standard deviation worse than the mean score for their age. They were considered unready for school if they were impaired in two or more of the five areas of functioning measured in the study.

Struggling in 4 of 5 areas

Children with ADHD were no more likely than their peers to show impairment in the area of cognition and general knowledge, the study found. This area includes IQ and, importantly, knowledge people traditionally associate with kindergarten readiness, such as being able to identify letters, numbers, shapes and colors.

But children with ADHD were much more likely than their peers to struggle in all four other areas measured. They were 73 times more likely than children without ADHD to be impaired in approaches to learning; more than seven times as likely to have impaired social and emotional development; six times as likely to have impaired language development; and three times as likely to have impaired physical well-being and motor development.

The assessment was broader than other school-readiness measures researchers have used in the past, Loe said. "We looked at many aspects of the child more comprehensively," she said, adding that approaches to learning or executive function as a component of school readiness has been especially under-studied.

The findings suggest that identifying and helping preschoolers with significant levels of ADHD symptoms could reduce their struggles in elementary school.

"We need to help general pediatricians figure out how they can flag kids who might be at risk for school failure," Loe said. Families also need better access to behavioral therapy for preschoolers with ADHD, which is not always available or covered by insurance, even though it is recommended as the first-line ADHD treatment for this age group, she added.

"Thinking about how we can provide services for young children with ADHD or who are at high risk for the diagnosis is really important," she said.

Loe is a member of the Stanford Maternal & Child Health Research Institute. Nicole Heller, a former clinical research coordinator at Stanford, is also a co-author of the research.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Nutrition plays an important role in cognitive development of children. Various mental assessment scales are used to measure the cognitive development of individuals.

Nutrition Education for Kids

Effective nutrition education in schools can eventually force children to rethink about their eating habits and form their own new ones.

Top 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today

Summer vacation is coming to an end, are your kids ready to go back to school? But, getting addicted to unhealthy habits during holidays can be more problematic when school begins. So, parents need to help your kids to break these five bad summer ...

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4  7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

Dysgraphia / Disorder of Written Expression / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia or disorder of written expression is a childhood learning disorder marked by poor writing skills. It may occur alone or along with other disabilities such as speech problems and attention deficit disorder.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Mind-wandering

Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.

Temper Tantrum in Children

Temper tantrum is an attention seeking behavior in young children who cannot control or express their emotions. It is a habit disorder and includes screaming, getting violent, crying and emotional distress.

More News on:

Dyslexia Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Bullying at School - Tips For Schools ADHD Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Mind-wandering Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Temper Tantrum in Children Dysgraphia / Disorder of Written Expression / Writing Disorder 

What's New on Medindia

Initiating Dialysis with Higher Kidney Function may Pose Death Risk in Children

Home Remedies for Hot Flashes

Novel Technique Eradicates Disease-causing Mosquitoes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive