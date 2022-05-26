About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Autism is More Than Malfunctioning of Brain And Body

by Dr. Jayashree on May 26, 2022 at 11:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Autism is More Than Malfunctioning of Brain And Body

Brain differences in the visual brain systems of infants who later are diagnosed with autism are associated with inherited genetic factors, suggests a new study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

Brain Changes Is Associated With The Severity Of Autism Traits

Autism

Autism


Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.
Advertisement


This is the first research to observe that infants with older siblings who have autism and who themselves later develop autism as toddlers have specific biological differences in visual processing regions of the brain and that these brain characteristics precede the appearance of autistic symptoms.

The presence of those visual processing differences is related to how pronounced the autism traits are in the older siblings.

"We're beginning to parse differences in infant brain development that might be related to genetic factors," said Girault, who is also a member of the Carolina Institute of Developmental Disabilities (CIDD).
World Autism Day 2022 — “Inclusive Quality Education for All”

World Autism Day 2022 — “Inclusive Quality Education for All”


World Autism Day is commemorated every April to raise global awareness of autism and promote inclusivity for all those affected with autism.
Advertisement

Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), they studied selected structures of the brain, the functional relationship between key brain regions, and the microstructure of white matter connections between those brain regions.

Behind Baby's Eyes



When parents and babies bond, when they lock eyes and experience their world together day after day, it's not just cute; it's how babies learn to interpret subtle cues about their environment.

It's the way babies learn to relate a caregiver's behaviors to their own. This visual rhythm through the first years of life is crucial to cognitive, emotional, and social development.

In babies who go on to develop autism, this research suggests that something goes awry in the brain's visual system that impacts this visual interplay.

In recent years, research showed that younger infant siblings were much more likely to develop autism if their older autistic siblings had higher levels of autistic traits. This current study takes our work a step forward.

More research is needed, but this study points in the direction of behavioral interventions aimed at the visual and related brain systems in the first year of life in infants with a higher likelihood of developing autism based on inherited risk factors. Such interventions would aim to decrease the likelihood of children developing certain, more severe autism traits.



Source: Medindia
Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis

Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis


Autism risk can be accurately predicted before birth by detecting any de novo mutations in the father's sperms. The presence of these mutations significantly increases the risk of autism in future children.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Acquired Epileptiform AphasiaAcquired Epileptiform Aphasia
AtaxiaAtaxia
Language Areas in The BrainLanguage Areas in The Brain
Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease
Rett SyndromeRett Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Autism Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Healthy Living Rett Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Language Areas in The Brain 

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia Blood Donation - Recipients Selfie Addiction Calculator Indian Medical Journals Iron Intake Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Color Blindness Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Find a Doctor Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close