by Samhita Vitta on  September 30, 2020 at 1:08 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Artificial Lung Supports Pre-term Babies in Respiratory Distress
Artificial lung that can support pre-term babies and newborn babies in respiratory distress have been developed by McMaster University researchers.

The portable device has the potential to save many lives. It can prevent catastrophic damage by taking up some of the placenta's role in oxygenating the blood until babies can breathe by themselves.

The device is designed to be connected to a newborn's umbilical cord. It uses the existing power of the heart to drive blood into channels of a fine membrane whose structure resembles the lining of the lungs. This membrane allows the release of carbon dioxide and the uptake of oxygen while protecting the blood from outside infection.


The membrane that resembles the lining of the lungs is only 35 to 50 microns thick. It is about half the thickness of a human hair.

The membrane permits the natural diffusion of carbon dioxide and oxygen. The baby's own heartbeats at a rate to regulate oxygen supply.

Pre-term babies find it difficult to breathe on the lungs are not fully formed in many infants. This places them in respiratory distress from the moment they are born because they cannot take up enough oxygen by themselves.

The device can improve survival, reduce brain damage and improve long-term health in pre-term and newborns with life-threatening postnatal lung failure.

The device can operate without external power and is simple to deploy. It can be used in developing countries, where the risk of death among preterm babies is greatest.

The device would also be paired with still-developing technology to supply nutrition to preterm babies through the umbilical cord. The device would replace the major functions of the placenta long enough for vulnerable preterm babies to finish developing safely outside the womb.

"Developing this device seemed like an impossible mission in so many ways," says Mohammadhossein Dabaghi. "A pumpless device that is capable of gas exchange in ambient air is something that one would expect to be bulky, but we were able to keep it compact, and by using microfabrication technologies we developed in our group."

The research team showed that the device worked in a live newborn piglet. The device was able to restore the piglets reduced blood-oxygen levels to normal. Piglets are close in weight to human babies and are very similar physiologically.

The new device will be subject to larger-scale animal trials and regulatory approvals. It could become available for clinical use within the next six to eight years.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Complete Recovery After of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May be Rare
Survivors of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) remain physically and emotionally weak five years after recovering
READ MORE
What is the Best Treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?
The best treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) may be lower pressure volumes of ventilation called "ultra-protective mechanical ventilation," as it creates less risk for typical lung injuries such as hyperinflation and barotrauma.
READ MORE
High-frequency Oscillatory Ventilation may be Detrimental in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Early use of high-frequency oscillatory ventilation in moderate-to-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome may increase in-hospital mortality
READ MORE
Increased Interferon Stimulated Gene (ISG) Expression Linked to Neutrophil Dysfunction in ARDS
Increased interferon gene expression could result in neutrophil dysfunction and cause variability in outcomes in patients suffering from ARDS.
READ MORE
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres
READ MORE
Meconium Aspiration Syndrome
Meconium Aspiration Syndrome is a condition in which the new born baby develops respiratory distress due to inhalation of meconium and amniotic fluid.
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Psychological Defence Mechanisms
Defense mechanisms help with the coping strategy of the human mind to reduce stress and anxiety caused by a situation or thought. There is a manipulation of thought process to minimize anxiety.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

AsbestosisPneumoconiosisSilicosisMeconium Aspiration SyndromePsychological Defence Mechanisms