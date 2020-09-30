by Iswarya on  September 30, 2020 at 1:29 PM Lifestyle News
Top 5 Tips for Safe, Effective Running This Fall
Generally, runners would be gearing up for marathons and cross-country sporting events around this time of year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting to cancel or delay many such events and have runners rethink their goals for the fall season. Few races are going virtual, leaving participants to train and compete on their own.

"This season is going to be different," reports Grace "Annie" Neurohr, a physical therapist and running and bio-motion specialist. "You may have set big goals to qualify for your first marathon or run your first 5K. These races may not match your expectations."

Although you won't be taking part in the competition, it could be a great de-stressor in these challenging times.


LifeBridge Health offers simple tips, if you continue to train or are gearing up for virtual races, or if you're a new runner:

Get a running assessment

A running assessment may help you ramp up your mileage or avoid injuries and optimize your efficiency.

Do the accessory work

Manage your muscle soreness consistently and focus on improving your leg strength via weight training. This will not only improve your performance, but also it can hugely reduce the injury rate.

Mix it up

It's best to try a variety of runs during the week, says Neurohr. "I typically recommend 3 to 4 runs a week, one long and slow run, one speed or track interval workout, and one shorter tempo or quicker paced run," she says.

Keep your running/training groups small

There is still a pandemic going on. If you are a person who doesn't like to run alone, go running only with people you interact regularly and keep the group small. Maintain proper social distancing and wear a mask while running in a group.

Prefer outdoor running

Stick to outdoor running instead of indoor running because viruses like COVID and flu are more transmissible indoors.

