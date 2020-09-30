by Iswarya on  September 30, 2020 at 2:58 PM Lifestyle News
Strength Training: New Insights to Help Runners
Runners should concentrate on including strength training in their routine rather than focusing on increasing mileage and speed. Strength training is essential for running for various reasons. One of the main benefits is it helps build up the force capacity.

"If muscles are stronger, they can create forces more efficiently, taking pressure off your joints and making you more efficient," states Grace, "Annie" Neurohr, a physical therapist and running and bio-motion specialist.

Strength training can also help build tendon resiliency, which is vital because tendinopathies characterized by swelling, pain, and impaired performance are some of the most common running injuries. "Loading these tendons through strength training could help you to avoid these injuries, particularly as you age and your tendon fibers change," says Neurohr.


In addition, strength training can promote variability, as it stresses your musculoskeletal and cardiovascular systems in different ways.

Runners should do strength training exercises 2 or 3 days a week. Picking the right type of strength training will depend on the type of running you're trying to improve, stated Neurohr.

For muscular endurance, focus on higher repetitions with less weight. For pure strength, exercises like lunges, squats, and deadlifts are all good examples. For power and recruitment, plyometrics are best.

In general, core and lower body exercises are typically the most important.

