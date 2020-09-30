Noise can Deteriorate Dining Experience

‘Quiet dining areas should be considered for older and noise-sensitive people. Also, it can be noted that soft music enhances the dining experience and enjoyment while having food, according to a recent study.’

Authors say that they do not always recognise the cumulative effect of noise to the stress or annoyance levels, but can see how everyone has the sensitivity to noise in different ways.This study was based on the factors such as age, gender and noise sensitivity to background noise.Noise-sensitive people, as well as older people and females, stated that they experienced lower enjoyment of food when there is elevated background noise.Flinders University acoustic engineer and study co-author Dr Kristy Hansen reveal that the results highlight the importance of noise management strategies in restaurants to provide improved dining experiences.she says.The international research group now plans to release more information and guidelines on 'healthy' noise levels.Source: Medindia