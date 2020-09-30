by Poojitha Shekar on  September 30, 2020 at 3:16 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Noise can Deteriorate Dining Experience
Noise can progressively worsen the dining experience and soft music can improve the dining experience, according to a laboratory study recreating common noise levels in restaurants.

According to the acoustic experts, the study reveals that high noise levels can play a vital role in a dining experience along with the quality of the food and restaurant service.

"Our study not only shows that relaxing music at low noise levels increases food enjoyment but indicates that even 'normal' background noise levels in restaurants can be unpleasant to diners," says lead author, Flinders University PhD candidate Mahmoud Alamir.


Authors say that they do not always recognise the cumulative effect of noise to the stress or annoyance levels, but can see how everyone has the sensitivity to noise in different ways.

This study was based on the factors such as age, gender and noise sensitivity to background noise.

Noise-sensitive people, as well as older people and females, stated that they experienced lower enjoyment of food when there is elevated background noise.

Flinders University acoustic engineer and study co-author Dr Kristy Hansen reveal that the results highlight the importance of noise management strategies in restaurants to provide improved dining experiences.

"This could include more practical acoustic design of dining areas to suit different groups of people," she says.

The international research group now plans to release more information and guidelines on 'healthy' noise levels.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Noise-Induced Hearing Loss
Noise-induced hearing loss is the hearing impairment that occurs due to noise exposure. Noise-related hearing loss is also listed among occupational illnesses.
READ MORE
Harmful Effects of Listening to Music Over Earphones / Headphones
Effects of over-exposure to loud music from earphones is gaining concern. Headphones used at unsafe volumes for prolonged periods may result in hearing loss.
READ MORE
Hearing Aids and Cell Phones Compatibility
People with hearing loss using hearing aids should buy cell phones carefully.
READ MORE
Occupational Hearing Loss
Noise-Induced hearing loss is one of the major avoidable causes of hearing loss and is also one of the major occupational hazards.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Occupational Hearing Loss