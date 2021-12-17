Artificial Intelligence Predicts Dementia Risk With 92% Accuracy

Risk of dementia in the next two years may be predicted by artificial intelligence (called machine learning) with 92% accuracy among those who attend memory clinics, as per a large-scale study at the University of Exeter, published in JAMA Network Open.



The team used data from more than 15,300 US patients between 2005 and 2015, who attended a network of 30 National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center memory clinics in the US. Although participants did not have an initial diagnosis of dementia, they had memory problems or other brain deficits.