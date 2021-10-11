Risk for Developing Dementia and H. Pylori Infection

Risk for developing dementia might may be associated with Helicobacter pylori infections as per a study "Helicobacter pylori infection and risk for developing dementia: an evidence-based meta-analysis of case-control and cohort studies" published by Aging-US.



Moreover, the study reported that infection with multiple pathogens may play a key role in the pathogenesis of dementia. Dementia affects more than 50 million people worldwide, and the number is expected to increase to 152 million by 2050.