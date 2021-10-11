About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Risk for Developing Dementia and H. Pylori Infection

by Karishma Abhishek on November 10, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Risk for developing dementia might may be associated with Helicobacter pylori infections as per a study "Helicobacter pylori infection and risk for developing dementia: an evidence-based meta-analysis of case-control and cohort studies" published by Aging-US.

Moreover, the study reported that infection with multiple pathogens may play a key role in the pathogenesis of dementia. Dementia affects more than 50 million people worldwide, and the number is expected to increase to 152 million by 2050.

Dementia and H. Pylori

The study team conducted a meta-analysis of case-control and cohort studies to identify the controversial association between H. pylori infection and the risk for all-cause and Alzheimer's disease dementia.
Earlier data suggests H. pylori infection as a driver of cognitive decline. The potential link between H. pylori infection and dementia has been investigated by several population-based case-control and cohort studies, but the results were inconsistent.

"this systematic review and meta-analysis suggest that H. pylori infection may be associated with an increased risk of all-cause dementia, but not AD dementia. Future research on the pathogenic mechanism between the two diseases may lead to the development of novel therapies. The clinical implications lie in maintaining vigilance against dementia in elderly patients infected with H. pylori, and early detection and timely medical treatment for H. pylori patients through a multidisciplinary approach," concluded The Li Research Team in their Aging-US Research Output.

Source: Medindia
