Risk for Developing Dementia and H. Pylori Infection

Risk for developing dementia might may be associated with Helicobacter pylori infections as per a study "Helicobacter pylori infection and risk for developing dementia: an evidence-based meta-analysis of case-control and cohort studies" published by Aging-US.
Moreover, the study reported that infection with multiple pathogens may play a key role in the pathogenesis of dementia. Dementia affects more than 50 million people worldwide, and the number is expected to increase to 152 million by 2050.
Dementia and H. Pylori
Earlier data suggests H. pylori infection as a driver of cognitive decline. The potential link between H. pylori infection and dementia has been investigated by several population-based case-control and cohort studies, but the results were inconsistent.
"this systematic review and meta-analysis suggest that H. pylori infection may be associated with an increased risk of all-cause dementia, but not AD dementia. Future research on the pathogenic mechanism between the two diseases may lead to the development of novel therapies. The clinical implications lie in maintaining vigilance against dementia in elderly patients infected with H. pylori, and early detection and timely medical treatment for H. pylori patients through a multidisciplinary approach," concluded The Li Research Team in their Aging-US Research Output.
Source: Medindia