New Way to Diagnose and Test Treatment for Lewy Body Dementia

Advertisement

says Dr. Kurzawa-Akanbi of the Newcastle University Biosciences Institute.Changes in a gene calledis often encountered in people with dementia with Lewy bodies. However, the mechanism remains unclear.It was found that specific fats calledfrom people who had Lewy body dementia. Moreover, the increased amounts of ceramides were found in everyone with Lewy body dementia rat, and not only in those people who had changes in GBA.The ceramide fats were also highly increased in small particles called extracellular vesicles (EVs). This shows that these changes inwhich also includes conditions such as Parkinson's.says Jacqueline Cannon, Chief Executive of The Lewy Body Society.Source: Medindia